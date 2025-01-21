ION joins International Securities Lending Association

LONDON, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ION, a global leader in trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporates, has been accepted as an Associate Member of the International Securities Lending Association (ISLA).

ISLA is a leading non-profit industry association representing the common interests of securities lending and financing market participants across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It has over 200 member firms comprising institutional investors, asset managers, custodial banks, prime brokers, and service providers.

As an Associate Member, ION will:

Contribute actively to defining trade lifecycle processing standards for repo and securities lending as business practices are automated and standardized.





Strengthen its visibility in the securities lending market by demonstrating active involvement in key industry initiatives.





Participate in ISLA-hosted events to connect with industry peers.





Engage with a diverse network of institutional investors, asset managers, and other industry participants to foster collaboration and share insights.





Join influential ISLA committees and working groups to contribute to impactful discussions on advocacy, regulation, and best practices.

Working closely with the industry, national, regional, and global regulators, and policymakers, ISLA advocates for the importance of securities lending to the financial services industry. Through its member working groups, ISLA also plays a pivotal role in the creation and promotion of market best practices and processes, thought leadership, standards for legal frameworks, and securities lending guides.

Ed Tyndale-Biscoe, Head of Secured Funding Product Development at ION, says, "Joining ISLA demonstrates our commitment to advancing the securities lending industry by fostering innovation, contributing to the development of best practices, and engaging in advocacy. Through active participation in regulatory initiatives and collaborative efforts, we aim to shape a stronger, more resilient market that meets the evolving needs of all stakeholders."

Alistair Griffiths, ISLA Director of Business Development, says, "ION's membership highlights ISLA's increasing coverage of the service provider landscape. We look forward to working closely with the team as we continue to collaborate with our members to further develop the technology frameworks and best practices that underpin the securities lending and borrowing sector."

About ION

ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporate organizations. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their businesses for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/

About ION Markets

ION Markets provides transformative technology and solutions to financial institutions dealing in equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, cleared derivatives, asset management, and secured funding. Our award-winning end-to-end solutions simplify clients' operations by automating the full trade lifecycle, providing tools to manage risk, and maximizing access to liquidity, while giving real-time access to critical information required for timely operational decisions and execution on a global scale. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/markets/

About ISLA

The International Securities Lending Association (ISLA) is a leading non-profit industry association representing the common interests of securities lending and financing market participants across Europe, Middle East, and Africa. Its geographically diverse membership of over 200 firms includes institutional investors, asset managers, custodial banks, prime brokers, and service providers. For more information, visit https://www.islaemea.org/about-isla/

