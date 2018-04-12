ION launches enterprise version of Marlin software to more broadly optimize offshore operations and continue advancing maritime digitization

HOUSTON, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) today announced the launch of its enterprise version of Marlin software to more broadly optimize offshore operations and continue advancing maritime digitization. Marlin supports a step change offshore from traditional manual processes to digital solutions that integrate and share information in real time to enable better, safer decisions. Similar to air traffic control, Marlin is designed to maximize the safety and efficiency of offshore operations by integrating a variety of data sources in real time (AIS vessel tracking, GIS geographic information, GPS, radar, satellite, USBL acoustic data, RFID radio frequency identification, ocean currents, etc.) with operational plans, creating an unparalleled picture of offshore operations to enhance decision-making. Marlin provides a unique Cloud-enabled platform that links temporal planning (similar to a Gantt chart) with timestamped spatial data. This integration of data enables multiple stakeholders onshore and offshore to share and visualize vessel route plans, information on operational activity alongside any associated exclusion zones, foresee and avoid conflicts between vessels and fixed assets, optimize schedules safely within a rules-based environment, and measure and improve asset performance.

ION has been delivering Marlin as a service for over three years. This process enabled close collaboration with customers offshore to gather requirements to efficiently develop an enterprise-wide software package. Marlin is differentiated by its comprehensive functionality across three technology layers. The first layer leverages our industry-leading data management platform, which stores information in a central database. The second is visualization technology, which displays all the data spatially from a global perspective down to the ship yard. The third is the analytics and reporting engine, which enables extensive reporting and playback functionality and has been very popular among clients to continually improve operational safety and efficiency and resolve disputes. Marlin has been deployed over 70 times in a variety of offshore projects, delivering significant value to clients. These deployments have spanned AUV flight planning and optimization, integrated offshore activity planning, optimization of time-lapse seismic surveys co-mingled with busy oil and gas operations, marine operations in arctic ice, and shore-based marine control centers.

"This software package has the potential to revolutionize offshore operations," said Chris Usher, Executive Vice President of ION's Operations Optimization group. "The maritime industry is going digital. Clients are looking for a smarter way to manage their operations and this enterprise version of Marlin can reach a lot more clients and projects than our field service team could. We believe Marlin can deliver significant value in operational efficiency, safety, environmental compliance and total cost of ownership for diverse maritime assets whether a customer operates a busy offshore oil and gas asset, tracks marine traffic in harbors, or manages supply vessel scheduling around wind farms. Marlin consistently unites and engages personnel across activities and is proving invaluable around event transparency as almost every project is followed by requests for extensive mission playback from the system."

To learn more, visit iongeo.com/Marlin.

About ION

ION develops and leverages innovative technologies, creating value through data capture, analysis and optimization to enhance critical decision-making, enabling superior returns. For more information, visit iongeo.com.

Contacts

ION (Investor relations)

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Steve Bate, +1 281.552.3011

steve.bate@iongeo.com

ION (Media relations)

Vice President, Communications

Rachel White, +1 281.781.1168

rachel.white@iongeo.com

The information herein contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include information and other statements that are not of historical fact. Actual results may vary materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements reflect numerous assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include the risks associated with the timing and development of ION Geophysical Corporation's products and services; pricing pressure; decreased demand; changes in oil prices; and political, execution, regulatory, and currency risks. These risks and uncertainties also include risks associated with the WesternGeco litigation and other related proceedings. We cannot predict the outcome of this litigation or the related proceedings. For additional information regarding these various risks and uncertainties, including the WesternGeco litigation, see our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, filed on February 8, 2018. Additional risk factors, which could affect actual results, are disclosed by the Company in its fillings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its Form 10-K, Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks filed during the year. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ion-launches-enterprise-version-of-marlin-software-to-more-broadly-optimize-offshore-operations-and-continue-advancing-maritime-digitization-300628585.html

SOURCE ION Geophysical Corporation

Related Links

http://www.iongeo.com

