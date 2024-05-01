ION LookOut named "Most Innovative Trade Surveillance Solution" at A-Team Innovation Awards 2024

LONDON, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ION, a global leader in trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporates, announces that ION LookOut has been named "Most Innovative Trade Surveillance Solution" at the A-Team Innovation Awards 2024.

The A-Team Innovation Awards recognize innovative projects and teams across the vendor and practitioner communities that leverage new and emerging technologies to deliver cutting-edge solutions for financial institutions in capital markets. The awards focus on data management, trading technology, ESG, and regtech suppliers whose contributions are advancing these areas.

ION LookOut, developed by LIST – an ION company, is a multi-asset trade surveillance solution used across multiple jurisdictions. Machine Learning for Alarm Classification (MLAC), ION LookOut's AI-based assistant, helps compliance teams classify multiple alerts, reducing time and effort, and improving efficiency. MLAC optimizes alert management by learning from the past behavior of compliance officers. It helps reduce the workload of compliance officers while raising alarms for the necessary level of tracking activity. The automatic closure of low-profile alerts further streamlines the process, saving time.

"We are thrilled with ION LookOut's win at the A-Team Innovation Awards 2024. The recognition reflects ION's dedication to delivering high-value solutions that address our customers' evolving needs," said Alvise Insalaco, Chief Executive Officer: LIST.

"It's an honor to have ION LookOut recognized for its innovative trade surveillance solution," said Mirko Marcadella, Chief Product and Marketing Officer: LIST. "This award is a testament to ION's unwavering commitment to push the boundaries of innovation and deliver solutions that empower our customers."

Angela Wilbraham, CEO at A-Team Group and 4th annual A-Team Innovation Awards 2024 host, commented, "Many congratulations to ION for winning the Most Innovative Trade Surveillance Solution award in recognition of their achievement in delivering high levels of innovation to financial institutions. They should be deservedly proud of this accomplishment."

ION LookOut was also named Best Solution for Record Retention at the RegTech Insight Awards APAC 2024 earlier this year, further demonstrating ION's consistent track record of delivering award-winning products.

About ION

ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporates. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their businesses for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/

About ION Markets

ION Markets provides transformative technology and solutions to financial institutions dealing in asset management, cleared derivatives, equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, and secured funding. Our award-winning end-to-end solutions simplify clients' operations by automating the full trade lifecycle, providing tools to manage risk, and maximizing access to liquidity, while giving real-time access to critical information required for timely operational decisions and execution on a global scale. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/markets/

About LIST

An ION company, LIST is a leading financial technology provider to the global trading community, including trading venues, market makers, brokers, asset managers, risk managers, and compliance officers. LIST's innovative turnkey products and delivery, driven by customers' needs, play a key role in supporting successful business growth in today's volatile times. Continuous innovation and client partnerships around the globe have built trust and reliance on LIST's

unique real-time and data analytics capabilities. For more information, visit https://www.list-group.com/.

About A-Team Innovation Awards 2024

The A-Team Innovation Awards celebrate innovative projects and teams across the vendor and practitioner communities that make use of new and emerging technologies to deliver high-value solutions for financial institutions in capital markets, with a specific focus on data management, trading technology, ESG and regtech suppliers. For more information, visit https://a-teaminsight.com/awards/a-team-innovation-awards/

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.