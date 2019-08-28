Ion Milling System Market Worth $2.3 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new research report, the "Ion Milling System Market by Electron Microscopy Type (SEM, TEM, FIB), Sample Material, Application (Semiconductor Manufacturing, Geological Institutes, Medical Research Institutes), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Ion Milling System Market is likely to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2019 to USD 2.3 billion by 2024; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5%. The growth of this market is driven mainly by factors such as increasing demand for high-end microscopy systems in various applications and technological advancement in microspores. Increasing demand from an emerging market in developing countries is expected to create significant growth opportunities for players in the ion milling system market during the forecast period.

The market for ion milling system for FIB electron microscopy type to grow at highest CAGR during 2019–2024

The demand for ion milling system for FIB electron microscopy type is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024. FIB electron microscopy type is used in several fields of science for site-specific analysis, imaging, milling, deposition, micromachining, and manipulation. FIB is the only technique for site-specific micro- and nano-structuring. FIB technique, coupled with nanoindentation, is ideal for high-technology manufacturing as it is the site-specific and virtually artifact-free solution for measuring and imaging or shaping samples to expose the region of interest.

The market for ion milling system for semiconductor manufacturing expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

The demand for ion milling system for semiconductor manufacturing to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024. TEM is one of the essential technologies deployed in semiconductor manufacturing. It is expected to play an important role in the development of this sector in the future due to its high-resolution analytical abilities. Hence, increasing usage of TEM electron microscopy type for semiconductor manufacturing provides ample opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

Rising demand for ion milling system from various applications to boost the market growth in APAC during the forecast period

China and India are expected to be the main contributors to the growth of the ion milling system market in APAC in the coming years. APAC is the leading market for ion milling system, catering to the semiconductor manufacturing, geological institutes, and medical research institutes with the primary demand driven by countries such as China, India, and Japan. The largest share of China in the ion milling system market in APAC is attributed mainly to the presence of a large number of ion milling system manufacturers in this country. Moreover, increasing investments in biomedical research have also fueled the growth of the ion milling system market in China in recent years.

Key Players In The Market Include

Veeco Instruments Inc. (US), Leica Microsystems Gmbh (Germany), Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan), Gatan, Inc. (US), Intlvac Thin Film Corporation (US), AJA International Inc. (US), Nano-Master, Inc. (US), Nordiko Technical Services Ltd. (UK), scia Systems GmbH (Germany), and Technoorg Linda co. ltd. (Hungary). These players are increasingly undertaking product launches & developments; agreement, contracts, and partnerships; and acquisitions to develop and introduce new technologies in the market.

