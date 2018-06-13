ION reaches 100 deployments of Marlin offshore operations optimization software

HOUSTON, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) today announced the 100th deployment of its Marlin offshore operations optimization software. Similar to air traffic control for the marine environment, Marlin supports a step change offshore from traditional manual processes to digital solutions that integrate and share information in real time to enable better, safer decisions. Marlin has helped operators around the world improve their situational awareness and optimize their operational plans. Deployments have spanned autonomous underwater vehicle flights, integrated offshore activities, time-lapse seismic surveys, marine operations in arctic ice, and shore-based marine control centers. ION's world-class cloud-enabled software keeps information continuously updated so teams onshore and offshore can visualize and collaborate using the most accurate, high quality data.

"Reaching this milestone of 100 deployments reinforces the value Marlin is providing for offshore operational efficiency, safety, environmental compliance and total cost of ownership for diverse maritime assets," said Chris Usher, Executive Vice President of ION's Operations Optimization group. "Clients are seeking smarter ways to manage their operations. Marlin is able to support customer access to the comprehensive data and predictive analytics they need to make real-time decisions regarding their operations and assets. In some cases, deploying Marlin resulted in millions of dollars of annual operational cost savings. We are now seeing clients move from project deployments to permanent office installations, and starting to look at managing fleet activity. The marine industry is on the cusp of a rapid digital transformation and we are just scratching the surface of Marlin's potential."

