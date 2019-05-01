ION reports first quarter 2019 results

HOUSTON, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) today reported revenues of $37.0 million in the first quarter 2019, a 10% increase compared to revenues of $33.5 million one year ago, driven in part by an increase in data library sales and Marlin™ deployments. ION's net loss was $21.4 million, or $(1.52) per share, compared to a net loss of $18.4 million, or $(1.44) per share in the first quarter 2018.

The Company reported Adjusted EBITDA of $(4.6) million for the first quarter 2019, a decrease from the Adjusted EBITDA of $(1.1) million one year ago. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the closest comparable GAAP numbers can be found in the tables of this press release.

Net cash flows from operations were $15.4 million during the first quarter 2019, compared to $0.6 million in the first quarter 2018. Total net cash flows, including investing and financing activities, were $5.0 million, compared to $(1.3) million one year ago. At March 31, 2019, the Company had total liquidity of $78.1 million, consisting of $38.4 million of cash on hand, and $39.7 million of available borrowing capacity under its $50.0 million revolving credit facility, of which nothing was drawn.

Brian Hanson, ION's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I'm pleased with the start to the year given the uncertain market outlook many of our E&P clients had in December due to oil price volatility. While 2019 E&P spending levels are projected to be slightly up, it remains unclear how robust exploration activity and funding will be in 2019. However, we are cautiously optimistic given the uptick in new venture interest we're seeing.

"We continue to believe market fundamentals will gradually improve as it becomes increasingly critical to meet production demand in the next decade. Oil and gas projections suggest continued demand growth may create a supply gap in the middle of the next decade that shale may be unable to meet, necessitating offshore deepwater exploration and development. Due to the time it takes to develop and start producing oil and gas from new discoveries offshore, there's an increasing need to reinvest in conventional resources offshore to meet demand in the middle of the next decade.

"Near-term, however, we expect exploration spending will remain very focused, with the majority of data sales tied to license rounds closing this year. We remain focused on an increase in new multi-client program development, commercialization of our 4Sea next generation ocean bottom technology and greater adoption of Marlin offshore operations optimization software in both E&P and adjacent markets."

FIRST QUARTER 2019

The Company's segment revenues for the first quarter were as follows (in thousands):





Three Months Ended March 31,







2019

2018

% Change E&P Technology & Services

$ 27,103



$ 24,568



10 % Operations Optimization

9,853



8,940



10 % Total

$ 36,956



$ 33,508



10 %

Within the E&P Technology & Services segment, multi-client revenues were $23.4 million, an increase of 19%, with data library revenues increasing 67% and new venture revenues essentially flat compared to the first quarter 2018. The increase in data library revenues was primarily attributable to higher sales of recently completed 3D reimaging programs and existing 2D data offshore Brazil. Imaging Services revenues were $3.7 million, a decrease of 25%. While Imaging Services revenues declined, a significant number of new projects closed during the quarter, increasing Imaging Services backlog to its highest level since 2015. This increase in backlog should lead to an increase in Imaging Services revenues during the remainder of 2019.

Within the Operations Optimization segment, Optimization Software & Services revenues were $5.0 million, a 5% increase from the first quarter 2018. The increase in Optimization Software & Services revenues was due to an increase in engineering services revenues, primarily driven by the continued increase in market adoption and deployments of ION's Marlin offshore operations optimization software. Devices revenues were $4.8 million, a 16% increase from the first quarter 2018, driven by an increase in repairs.

Consolidated gross margin for the quarter was 27%, compared to 20% in the first quarter 2018. Gross margin in E&P Technology & Services was 20%, compared to 18% one year ago. The slight increase in E&P Technology & Services gross margin was a result of the increase and mix of data library revenues. Operations Optimization gross margin was 46%, compared to 48% one year ago. The slight decline in Operations Optimization gross margin was due to the mix of revenues between Devices and Optimization Software & Services.

Consolidated operating expenses were $25.8 million, compared to $19.5 million in the first quarter 2018. Operating margin was (43)%, compared to (38)% in the first quarter 2018. This increase in operating expenses and decline in operating margin was due in part to an increase in compensation expense related to the Company's outstanding stock appreciation rights (SARs). Outstanding SARs are measured and adjusted to their fair value each quarter until exercised. During the first quarter 2019, the Company recorded $4.5 million of SARs expenses compared to $1.2 million in first quarter 2018.

The information herein contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include information and other statements that are not of historical fact. Actual results may vary materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements reflect numerous assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include the risks associated with the timing and development of ION Geophysical Corporation's products and services; pricing pressure; decreased demand; changes in oil prices; and political, execution, regulatory, and currency risks. These risks and uncertainties also include risks associated with the WesternGeco litigation and other related proceedings. We cannot predict the outcome of this litigation or the related proceedings. For additional information regarding these various risks and uncertainties, including the WesternGeco litigation, see our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed on February 7, 2019. Additional risk factors, which could affect actual results, are disclosed by the Company in its fillings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its Form 10-K, Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks filed during the year.

Tables to follow

ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2019

2018 Service revenues $ 28,128



$ 25,086

Product revenues 8,828



8,422

Total net revenues 36,956



33,508

Cost of services 22,446



22,329

Cost of products 4,598



4,326

Gross profit 9,912



6,853

Operating expenses:





Research, development and engineering 5,357



4,255

Marketing and sales 5,793



5,098

General, administrative and other operating expenses 14,699



10,140

Total operating expenses 25,849



19,493

Loss from operations (15,937)



(12,640)

Interest expense, net (3,112)



(3,836)

Other expense, net (792)



(791)

Loss before income taxes (19,841)



(17,267)

Income tax expense 1,407



1,072

Net loss (21,248)



(18,339)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (112)



(87)

Net loss attributable to ION $ (21,360)



$ (18,426)

Net loss per share:





Basic $ (1.52)



$ (1.44)

Diluted $ (1.52)



$ (1.44)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:





Basic 14,033



12,813

Diluted 14,033



12,813



ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)

ASSETS March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018 Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 38,407



$ 33,551

Accounts receivable, net 29,104



26,128

Unbilled receivables 14,442



44,032

Inventories, net 14,094



14,130

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,486



7,782

Total current assets 103,533



125,623

Deferred income tax asset, net 8,594



7,191

Property, plant and equipment, net 13,257



13,041

Multi-client data library, net 66,932



73,544

Goodwill 23,592



22,915

Right-of-use assets 44,979



47,803

Other assets 1,819



2,435

Total assets $ 262,706



$ 292,552

LIABILITIES AND (DEFICIT) EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Current maturities of long-term debt $ 1,787



$ 2,228

Accounts payable 30,384



34,913

Accrued expenses 32,277



31,411

Accrued multi-client data library royalties 26,310



29,256

Deferred revenue 7,410



7,710

Current maturities of operating lease liabilities 11,964



12,214

Total current liabilities 110,132



117,732

Long-term debt, net of current maturities 119,482



119,513

Operating lease liabilities, net of current maturities 42,721



45,592

Other long-term liabilities 1,810



1,891

Total liabilities 274,145



284,728

(Deficit) Equity:





Common stock 141



140

Additional paid-in capital 953,679



952,626

Accumulated deficit (947,452)



(926,092)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (19,472)



(20,442)

Total stockholders' (deficit) equity (13,104)



6,232

Noncontrolling interest 1,665



1,592

Total (deficit) equity (11,439)



7,824

Total liabilities and (deficit) equity $ 262,706



$ 292,552



ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (21,248)



$ (18,339)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization (other than multi-client data library) 1,035



2,523

Amortization of multi-client data library 11,100



9,793

Stock-based compensation expense 1,293



812

Deferred income taxes (1,398)



(117)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (2,870)



(10,084)

Unbilled receivables 29,498



20,919

Inventories 81



(164)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and accrued royalties (2,013)



(10,155)

Deferred revenue (333)



2,381

Other assets and liabilities 253



3,039

Net cash provided by operating activities 15,398



608

Cash flows from investing activities:





Investment in multi-client data library (8,767)



(9,240)

Purchase of property, plant and equipment (807)



(61)

Net cash used in investing activities (9,574)



(9,301)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Payments under revolving line of credit —



(10,000)

Payments on notes payable and long-term debt (715)



(29,144)

Net proceeds from issuance of stock —



47,219

Other financing activities (239)



(575)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (954)



7,500

Effect of change in foreign currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 81



(113)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 4,951



(1,306)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 33,854



52,419

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 38,805



$ 51,113



The following table is a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents to total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:



March 31,

2019

2018 Cash and cash equivalents $ 38,407



$ 50,750

Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets 398



60

Restricted cash included in other long-term assets —



303

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in statements of cash flows $ 38,805



$ 51,113



ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OF SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,



2019

2018

Net revenues:







E&P Technology & Services:







New Venture $ 13,471



$ 13,726



Data Library 9,948



5,948



Total multi-client revenues 23,419



19,674



Imaging Services 3,684



4,894



Total 27,103



24,568



Operations Optimization:







Devices 4,820



4,158



Optimization Software & Services 5,033



4,782



Total 9,853



8,940



Total $ 36,956



$ 33,508



Gross profit (loss):







E&P Technology & Services $ 5,440



$ 4,343



Operations Optimization 4,516



4,311



Segment gross profit 9,956



8,654



Other (44)

(a) (1,801)

(a) Total $ 9,912



$ 6,853



Gross margin:







E&P Technology & Services 20 %

18 %

Operations Optimization 46 %

48 %

Segment gross margin 27 %

26 %

Other — %

— %

Total 27 %

20 %

Income (loss) from operations:







E&P Technology & Services $ (1,615)



$ (794)



Operations Optimization 170



786



Support and other (14,492)

(b) (12,632)

(b) Loss from operations (15,937)



(12,640)



Interest expense, net (3,112)



(3,836)



Other expense, net (792)



(791)



Loss before income taxes $ (19,841)



$ (17,267)









(a) Relates to gross loss of previously reported Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies segment. (b) Includes loss from operations of previously reported Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies segment of $0.8 million and $2.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, which includes item (a) above and operating expenses of $0.8 million and $1.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Loss

(Non-GAAP Measure)

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

The term Adjusted EBITDA represents net loss before interest expense, interest income, income taxes and depreciation and amortization charges. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income (loss) or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company has included Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides investors a helpful measure for comparing its operating performance with the performance of other companies that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. The Company had previously reported stock appreciation rights (SARs) expense as an adjustment to its Adjusted EBITDA due to the unusual nature associated with accelerated vesting of certain SARs awards. Since such condition no longer exists and considering the recurring nature of recording outstanding SARs at their fair value, the Company has ceased reflecting SARs expense as an adjustment to its Adjusted EBITDA. To assist with comparability, the Company has reduced its previously reported Adjusted EBITDA by $1.2 million related to SARs expense in the first quarter 2018.



Three Months Ended March 31,

2019

2018 Net loss $ (21,248)



$ (18,339)

Interest expense, net 3,112



3,836

Income tax expense 1,407



1,072

Depreciation and amortization expense 12,135



12,316

Adjusted EBITDA $ (4,594)



$ (1,115)



