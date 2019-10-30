ION reports third quarter 2019 results

HOUSTON, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) today reported total net revenues of $53.2 million in the third quarter 2019, a 13% increase compared to total net revenues of $47.2 million one year ago. Both segment revenues increased during the quarter, driven by Imaging Services and Marlin™ projects. ION's net loss was $3.7 million, or a loss of $0.26 per share, compared to a net loss of $7.5 million, or a loss of $0.54 per share in the third quarter 2018. Excluding special items in both periods, the Company reported an Adjusted net loss of $3.0 million, or a loss of $0.21 per share, compared to an Adjusted net loss of $7.3 million, or a loss of $0.52 per share in the third quarter 2018. A reconciliation of special items to the reported financial results can be found in the tables of this press release.

The Company reported Adjusted EBITDA of $15.5 million for the third quarter 2019, an increase from $13.0 million one year ago. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the closest comparable GAAP numbers can be found in the tables of this press release.

Net cash flows from operations were $5.0 million during the third quarter 2019, compared to $(7.1) million in the third quarter 2018. Total net cash flows, including investing and financing activities, were $(1.7) million, compared to $(14.3) million one year ago. At September 30, 2019, the Company had total liquidity of $65.5 million, consisting of $27.9 million of cash on hand and $37.6 million of available borrowing capacity under its $50.0 million revolving credit facility. There were no outstanding amounts under the credit facility at September 30, 2019.

"While our third quarter financial performance was an improvement year-on-year, we haven't launched the scale of new multi-client programs we had originally anticipated," stated Chris Usher, ION's President and Chief Executive Officer. "This quarter, we sanctioned two new 3D multi-client programs and rolled out an enhanced frequency source offering that will differentiate us in the growing multi-client seabed space. We see some modest market improvements and believe we are well positioned for our E&P clients' highly targeted exploration investments."

"I am also pleased with our tangible progress on a portfolio of growth initiatives. We achieved record Marlin revenues, commercialized another 4Sea component for the seabed market, completed a 5-year Marlin SmartPorts™ agreement with our UK launch partner, and successfully demonstrated a port security system with the U.S. Navy."

For the first nine months of 2019, the Company reported total net revenues of $132.0 million, a 25% increase compared to total net revenues of $105.5 million one year ago. ION's net loss was $33.7 million, or a loss of $2.39 per share, compared to a net loss of $51.8 million, or a loss of $3.81 per share in the first nine months of 2018. Excluding special items in both periods, the Company reported an Adjusted net loss of $28.2 million, or a loss of $2.00 per share, compared to an Adjusted net loss of $47.8 million, or a loss of $3.52 per share in the first nine months of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA was $22.7 million for the first nine months of 2019, compared to $5.2 million one year ago.

Net cash flows from operations were $19.3 million, compared to $(7.3) million in the first nine months of 2018. Total net cash flows, including investing and financing activities, were $(5.7) million in the first nine months of 2019, compared to $(22.0) million one year ago.

THIRD QUARTER 2019

The Company's segment revenues for the third quarter were as follows (in thousands):





Three Months Ended September 30,







2019

2018

% Change E&P Technology & Services

$ 40,241



$ 36,321



11 % Operations Optimization

12,998



10,879



19 % Total

$ 53,239



$ 47,200



13 %

Within the E&P Technology & Services segment, multi-client revenues were $33.2 million, an increase of 3%. Within multi-client, data library revenues increased primarily from sales of the Company's Brazil 3D reimaging programs, and to a lesser extent revenues from data sales in North America. This increase was mostly offset by a decline in new venture revenues due to the scale and timing of new multi-client programs. Imaging Services revenues were $7.0 million, an increase of 70%. As mentioned last quarter, Imaging Services backlog at June 30, 2019 was at its highest level since 2015, which resulted in the significant increase in revenues during the third quarter 2019. Imaging Services backlog remains near these levels, which should lead to a year-over-year increase in Imaging Services revenues during the fourth quarter 2019.

Within the Operations Optimization segment, Optimization Software & Services revenues were $6.9 million, a 25% increase from the third quarter 2018 due to increased deployments and associated engineering services related to ION's Marlin offshore operations optimization software. Devices revenues were $6.1 million, a 14% increase from the third quarter 2018, driven by an increase in marine equipment replacement and repairs.

Consolidated gross margin for the quarter was 47%, compared to 35% in the third quarter 2018. Gross margin in E&P Technology & Services was 46%, compared to 33% one year ago. The improved E&P Technology & Services gross margin resulted from the increase in Imaging Services revenues and more favorable mix of multi-client revenues. Operations Optimization gross margin was 54%, compared to 53% one year ago.

Consolidated operating expenses were $21.4 million, compared to $18.9 million, and operating margin was 7%, compared to (5)% in the third quarter 2018. Excluding special items, consolidated operating expenses, as adjusted, were $20.7 million, compared to $18.7 million in the third quarter 2018, and operating margin, as adjusted, was 9%, compared to (5)% in the third quarter 2018. The improvement in operating margin, as adjusted, was primarily due to the increase in revenues, partially offset by the increase in operating expenses, as adjusted, primarily related to compensation expenses.

YEAR-TO-DATE 2019

The Company's segment revenues for the first nine months of the year were as follows (in thousands):





Nine Months Ended September 30,







2019

2018

% Change E&P Technology & Services

$ 95,867



$ 76,077



26 % Operations Optimization

36,103



29,374



23 % Total

$ 131,970



$ 105,451



25 %

Within the E&P Technology & Services segment, multi-client revenues were $79.4 million, an increase of 29%. Within multi-client, data library revenues significantly increased primarily due to sales of North and South American data. This increase was partially offset by a decline in new venture revenues due to the scale and timing of new multi-client programs. Imaging Services revenues were $16.4 million, an increase of 14%, associated with the increased revenues in the third quarter.

Within the Operations Optimization segment, Optimization Software & Services revenues were $17.6 million, a 17% increase from the first nine months of 2018. Devices revenues were $18.5 million, a 29% increase from the first nine months of 2018. The change in revenues during the first nine months is fairly consistent with the changes described in the prior section.

Consolidated gross margin for the first nine months was 42%, compared to 21% in the first nine months of 2018. Gross margin in E&P Technology & Services was 38%, compared to 15% one year ago. The improved E&P Technology & Services gross margin was a result of both an increase in and more favorable mix of multi-client revenues. Operations Optimization gross margin was 52%, compared to 51% one year ago.

Consolidated operating expenses were $69.4 million, compared to $59.4 million, and operating margin was (11)%, compared to (36)% in the first nine months of 2018. Excluding special items, consolidated operating expenses, as adjusted, were $63.9 million, compared to $55.4 million, and operating margin, as adjusted, was (7)%, compared to (32)% in the first nine months of 2018. The improvement in operating margin, as adjusted, was primarily due to the increase in revenues, partially offset by an increase in operating expenses, as adjusted, related to increased research and development and compensation expenses.

CONFERENCE CALL

The Company has scheduled a conference call for Thursday, October 31, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time that will include a slide presentation to be posted in the Investor Relations section of the ION website by 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To participate in the conference call, dial (877) 407-0672 at least 10 minutes before the call begins and ask for the ION conference call. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the live broadcast ends and will be accessible until November 14, 2019. To access the replay, dial (877) 660-6853 and use pass code 13694672#.

Investors, analysts and the general public will also have the opportunity to listen to the conference call live over the Internet by visiting iongeo.com . An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on the Company's website.

About ION

ION develops and leverages innovative technologies, creating value through data capture, analysis and optimization to enhance critical decision-making, enabling superior returns. For more information, visit iongeo.com .

The information herein contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include information and other statements that are not of historical fact. Actual results may vary materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements reflect numerous assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include the risks associated with the timing and development of ION Geophysical Corporation's products and services; pricing pressure; decreased demand; changes in oil prices; and political, execution, regulatory, and currency risks. These risks and uncertainties also include risks associated with the WesternGeco litigation and other related proceedings. We cannot predict the outcome of this litigation or the related proceedings. For additional information regarding these various risks and uncertainties, including the WesternGeco litigation, see our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed on February 7, 2019. Additional risk factors, which could affect actual results, are disclosed by the Company in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its Form 10-K, Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks filed during the year. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Service revenues $ 41,990



$ 37,105



$ 100,525



$ 77,943

Product revenues 11,249



10,095



31,445



27,508

Total net revenues 53,239



47,200



131,970



105,451

Cost of services 22,690



25,924



61,931



70,286

Cost of products 5,261



4,801



15,256



13,354

Gross profit 25,288



16,475



54,783



21,811

Operating expenses:













Research, development and engineering 4,878



5,030



15,421



13,544

Marketing and sales 5,591



5,209



17,444



16,314

General, administrative and other operating expenses 10,961



8,688



36,550



29,564

Total operating expenses 21,430



18,927



69,415



59,422

Income (loss) from operations 3,858



(2,452)



(14,632)



(37,611)

Interest expense, net (3,155)



(3,022)



(9,378)



(9,769)

Other income (expense), net (242)



91



(938)



(616)

Income (loss) before income taxes 461



(5,383)



(24,948)



(47,996)

Income tax expense 3,790



2,079



7,916



3,305

Net loss (3,329)



(7,462)



(32,864)



(51,301)

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (394)



(74)



(841)



(527)

Net loss attributable to ION $ (3,723)



$ (7,536)



$ (33,705)



$ (51,828)

Net loss per share:













Basic $ (0.26)



$ (0.54)



$ (2.39)



$ (3.81)

Diluted $ (0.26)



$ (0.54)



$ (2.39)



$ (3.81)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:













Basic 14,181



14,003



14,104



13,586

Diluted 14,181



14,003



14,104



13,586



ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)

ASSETS September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018 Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,894



$ 33,551

Accounts receivable, net 23,832



26,128

Unbilled receivables 30,990



44,032

Inventories, net 12,934



14,130

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,626



7,782

Total current assets 102,276



125,623

Deferred income tax asset, net 8,435



7,191

Property, plant and equipment, net 12,903



13,041

Multi-client data library, net 69,723



73,544

Goodwill 22,276



22,915

Right-of-use assets 37,155



47,803

Other assets 2,222



2,435

Total assets $ 254,990



$ 292,552

LIABILITIES AND (DEFICIT) EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Current maturities of long-term debt $ 1,110



$ 2,228

Accounts payable 43,565



34,913

Accrued expenses 42,807



31,411

Accrued multi-client data library royalties 17,514



29,256

Deferred revenue 5,310



7,710

Current maturities of operating lease liabilities 11,648



12,214

Total current liabilities 121,954



117,732

Long-term debt, net of current maturities 119,402



119,513

Operating lease liabilities, net of current maturities 35,214



45,592

Other long-term liabilities 1,526



1,891

Total liabilities 278,096



284,728

(Deficit) Equity:





Common stock 142



140

Additional paid-in capital 955,705



952,626

Accumulated deficit (959,797)



(926,092)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (21,440)



(20,442)

Total stockholders' (deficit) equity (25,390)



6,232

Noncontrolling interest 2,284



1,592

Total (deficit) equity (23,106)



7,824

Total liabilities and (deficit) equity $ 254,990



$ 292,552



ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net loss $ (3,329)



$ (7,462)



$ (32,864)



$ (51,301)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by (used in) operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization (other than multi-client data library) 805



2,124



2,903



6,902

Amortization of multi-client data library 10,391



12,987



29,787



32,544

Stock-based compensation expense 905



465



3,736



2,508

Deferred income taxes (781)



(444)



(1,248)



(2,310)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable (6,619)



(8,279)



2,115



(4,383)

Unbilled receivables (8,803)



(10,857)



12,772



13,156

Inventories (6)



(201)



729



(646)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and accrued royalties 7,582



1,062



1,528



(9,567)

Deferred revenue 939



1,924



(2,398)



1,479

Other assets and liabilities 3,955



1,561



2,244



4,294

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 5,039



(7,120)



19,304



(7,324)

Cash flows from investing activities:













Investment in multi-client data library (6,443)



(6,129)



(21,225)



(19,911)

Proceeds from sale (purchase) of property, plant and equipment 140



111



(1,272)



(313)

Net cash used in investing activities (6,303)



(6,018)



(22,497)



(20,224)

Cash flows from financing activities:













Payments under revolving line of credit (15,000)



—



(15,000)



(10,000)

Borrowings under revolving line of credit 15,000



—



15,000



—

Payments on notes payable and long-term debt (554)



(372)



(1,960)



(30,071)

Net proceeds from issuance of stock —



(220)



—



46,999

Dividend payment to noncontrolling interest —



—



—



(200)

Other financing activities (104)



(608)



(655)



(1,489)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (658)



(1,200)



(2,615)



5,239

Effect of change in foreign currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 253



32



151



296

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,669)



(14,306)



(5,657)



(22,013)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 29,866



44,712



33,854



52,419

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 28,197



$ 30,406



$ 28,197



$ 30,406



The following table is a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents to total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:



September 30,

2019

2018 Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,894



$ 30,043

Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets 303



60

Restricted cash included in other long-term assets —



303

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in statements of cash flows $ 28,197



$ 30,406



ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OF SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018

Net revenues:















E&P Technology & Services:















New Venture $ 5,905



$ 18,218



$ 24,394



$ 40,069



Data Library 27,288



13,956



55,030



21,629



Total multi-client revenues 33,193



32,174



79,424



61,698



Imaging Services 7,048



4,147



16,443



14,379



Total 40,241



36,321



95,867



76,077



Operations Optimization:















Devices 6,103



5,356



18,455



14,275



Optimization Software & Services 6,895



5,523



17,648



15,099



Total 12,998



10,879



36,103



29,374



Total net revenues $ 53,239



$ 47,200



$ 131,970



$ 105,451



Gross profit (loss):















E&P Technology & Services $ 18,316



$ 12,139



$ 36,113



$ 11,626



Operations Optimization 6,972



5,736



18,670



14,980



Segment gross profit 25,288



17,875



54,783



26,606



Other —



(1,400)

(a) —



(4,795)

(a) Total gross profit $ 25,288



$ 16,475



$ 54,783



$ 21,811



Gross margin:















E&P Technology & Services 46 %

33 %

38 %

15 %

Operations Optimization 54 %

53 %

52 %

51 %

Segment gross margin 47 %

38 %

42 %

25 %

Other — %

(3) %

— %

(4) %

Total gross margin 47 %

35 %

42 %

21 %

Income (loss) from operations:















E&P Technology & Services $ 11,878



$ 6,578



$ 15,500



$ (4,422)



Operations Optimization 2,994



1,963



5,808



3,992



Support and other (11,014)

(b) (10,993)

(b) (35,940)

(c) (37,181)

(c) Income (loss) from operations 3,858



(2,452)



(14,632)



(37,611)



Interest expense, net (3,155)



(3,022)



(9,378)



(9,769)



Other income (expense), net (242)



91



(938)



(616)



Income (loss) before income taxes $ 461



$ (5,383)



$ (24,948)



$ (47,996)







(a) Relates to gross loss primarily related to depreciation expense of our previously reported Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies segment. (b) Includes loss from operations of previously reported Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies segment of $0.7 million and $2.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, which includes item (a) above and operating expenses of $0.7 million and $1.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. (c) Includes loss from operations of previously reported Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies segment of $2.3 million and $8.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, which includes item (a) above and operating expenses of $2.3 million and $3.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Summary of Net Revenues by Geographic Area (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Latin America $ 22,720



$ 19,910



$ 50,572



$ 37,356

North America 12,182



13,095



32,984



25,452

Europe 8,335



8,202



24,850



19,811

Asia Pacific 2,744



3,718



8,287



11,581

Africa 2,874



1,121



7,541



8,362

Middle East 3,899



717



6,364



1,907

Commonwealth of Independent States 485



437



1,372



982

Total net revenues $ 53,239



$ 47,200



$ 131,970



$ 105,451



ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Loss

(Non-GAAP Measure)

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

The term EBITDA (excluding non-recurring items) represents net loss before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and other non-recurring charges such as severance expenses. The term Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA (excluding non-recurring items) but also excludes the impact of fair value adjustments related to the Company's outstanding stock appreciation awards. EBITDA (excluding non-recurring items) and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income (loss) or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. Additionally, EBITDA (excluding non-recurring items) and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company has included EBITDA (excluding non-recurring items) and Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that EBITDA (excluding non-recurring items) and Adjusted EBITDA provides investors a helpful measure for comparing its operating performance with the performance of other companies that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates.



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net loss $ (3,329)



$ (7,462)



$ (32,864)



$ (51,301)

Interest expense, net 3,155



3,022



9,378



9,769

Income tax expense 3,790



2,079



7,916



3,305

Depreciation and amortization expense 11,196



15,111



32,690



39,446

Severance expense —



—



2,810



—

EBITDA excluding non-recurring items 14,812



12,750



19,930



1,219

Stock appreciation rights expense 732



275



2,742



4,013

Adjusted EBITDA $ 15,544



$ 13,025



$ 22,672



$ 5,232



ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Description of Special Items and Reconciliation of GAAP (As Reported) to Non-GAAP (As Adjusted) Measures

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

The financial results are reported in accordance with GAAP. However, management believes that certain non-GAAP performance measures may provide users of this financial information, additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. One such non-GAAP financial measure is adjusted income (loss) from operations or adjusted net income (loss), which excludes certain charges or amounts. This adjusted income (loss) amount is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Accordingly, it should not be considered as a substitute for income (loss) from operations, net income (loss) or other income data prepared in accordance with GAAP. See the tables below for supplemental financial data and the corresponding reconciliation to GAAP financials for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018:



Three Months Ended September 30, 2019

Three Months Ended September 30, 2018

As Reported

Special Items

As Adjusted

As Reported

Special

Items

As Adjusted Net revenues $ 53,239



$ —



$ 53,239



$ 47,200



$ —



$ 47,200

Cost of sales 27,951



—



27,951



30,725



—



30,725

Gross profit 25,288



—



25,288



16,475



—



16,475

Operating expenses 21,430



(732)

(1) 20,698



18,927



(275)

(2) 18,652

Income (loss) from operations 3,858



732



4,590



(2,452)



275



(2,177)

Interest expense, net (3,155)



—



(3,155)



(3,022)



—



(3,022)

Other income (expense), net (242)



—



(242)



91



—



91

Income (loss) before income taxes 461



732



1,193



(5,383)



275



(5,108)

Income tax expense 3,790



—



3,790



2,079



—



2,079

Net loss (3,329)



732



(2,597)



(7,462)



275



(7,187)

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (394)



—



(394)



(74)



—



(74)

Net loss attributable to ION $ (3,723)



$ 732



$ (2,991)



$ (7,536)



$ 275



$ (7,261)

Net loss per share:





















Basic $ (0.26)







$ (0.21)



$ (0.54)







$ (0.52)

Diluted $ (0.26)







$ (0.21)



$ (0.54)







$ (0.52)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:





















Basic 14,181







14,181



14,003







14,003

Diluted 14,181







14,181



14,003







14,003

