ION sees increased adoption of cloud-based solutions for commodities and energy trading and risk management

Aspect pioneered software-as-a-service (SaaS) in CTRM, allowing clients to move away quickly from spreadsheets to an enterprise platform that resulted in more efficient operations and better understanding of risk exposure—along with real-time reporting, forecasting, and analytics capabilities.

TriplePoint and its clients have steadily migrated from on-premise environments to a cloud solution that helps users gain actionable insights from enormous amounts of data, align with evolving security and privacy standards, and promptly comply with operational and regulatory requirements.

The launch of Openlink Cloud has enabled globally integrated enterprises with sophisticated needs to tap Openlink's C/ETRM capabilities in accelerated timeframes.

ION's growing client roster includes leading, diversified global commodity producers, energy trading companies, and regional midstream services providers. For example, Braskem, the largest petrochemical company in the Americas and the world's leading biopolymer producer, has deployed the Aspect solution at its Netherlands-based naphtha trading operation. CIMA Energy has successfully migrated its C/ETRM operations to TriplePoint's cloud environment. And Uniper is currently implementing its ETRM platform on Openlink Cloud.

ION Commodities solutions have earned significant, recent industry recognition, with Openlink winning the 2018 Energy Risk Award in the category of "ETRM/CTRM software house of the year," and Aspect winning the 2017 Energy Risk Award in the category of "ETRM/CTRM software house of the year." Aspect and Openlink together earned top spots in 13 categories of the 2018 Energy Risk Software Rankings, including best overall C/ETRM platform, best cloud-based C/ETRM platform, best knowledge of the market, widest product coverage, and ease of implementation.

Uniquely positioned to provide the right solution for companies of any size, budget, and IT capability, the ION Commodities portfolio of offerings builds on the strengths of its leading products and brings measurable business value to every client.

