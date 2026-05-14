ION Storage Systems Appoints Ravi Abbineni as Chief Financial Officer

BELTSVILLE, Md., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ION Storage Systems, Inc. (ION) announced today the appointment of Ravi Abbineni as Chief Financial Officer, effective May 11th, 2026.

"ION is making important progress as solid-state battery technology continues to advance," said Ravi Abbineni, ION's chief financial officer. "The company's differentiated technology platform, strong technical foundation, and customer-focused approach create a compelling opportunity. I'm excited to join the team and support the business in its next phase of growth."

Ravi Abbineni, CFO of ION

"Ravi's appointment to ION comes at an important time for the company as we continue to bring our new Atlas furnace online and work closely with customers to validate our cell performance," said ION chief executive officer, Jorge Diaz Schneider. "These are important steps for the business, and we are thrilled to have a finance leader of Ravi's caliber joining the team. His combination of financial leadership, strategic perspective, capital markets experience, and operational discipline will be invaluable as we continue advancing our commercialization efforts."

Mr. Abbineni comes to ION from previous roles at JM Family Enterprises, where his last title was Senior Vice President and CFO. Prior to that, he held senior finance and CFO roles at Citizens Commercial Banking, JPMorgan Chase, and GE Capital. Mr. Abbineni earned his M.B.A. from Kellogg School of Management and his B.S. in Computer Science & Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

About ION Storage Systems, Inc.

ION Storage Systems, Inc. is the only solid-state battery technology that enables solid-state performance with no pressure or swell, delivering performance, safety, and durability. Focusing on a wide range of energy storage applications, ION's patented, three-dimensional ceramic design offers a sustainable approach to next-generation energy storage. Built on a scalable, modular ceramic structure, ION's technology is ready to meet the demands of an increasingly electrified world. Learn more at www.ionstoragesystems.com.

Media Contact:

Robert Whittlesey

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www.ionstoragesystems.com

SOURCE ION Storage Systems, Inc.