ION Storage Systems Continues Rapid Scale-Up

Maryland Battery technology company, ION celebrates key milestone in its push towards manufacturing

BELTSVILLE, Md., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ion Storage Systems Inc . (ION), a breakthrough solid-state lithium metal battery technology company, announced the hiring of its 50th employee. Destinee Dickerson joined the QC team as a QC Analyst II beginning Nov. 14, 2022. Destinee brings years of quality control experience in Wet Chemistry, Environmental, Food, and Bioanalytical/ Clinical Testing. She has completed Validations, Methodization, and Calibrations, while specializing in PSD/ Zetasizer, ICP/ICP-MS, UV-Vis spectroscopy, TOC, Conductivity, FTIR and many other Wet Chemistry techniques. Destinee has a Bachelor of Science in Health Science with a Minor in Animal Behavior.

Destinee joins a diverse, cross-industry team, which has seen tremendous growth over the past year focused on the commercialization and manufacturing scaleup of its unique Solid-State lithium metal battery technology. The company, which secured over $30M in investment in 2022, and active partnerships in multiple market segments, expects to see 100% additional growth in 2023.

"At ION, our people are the drivers of a step-change in both the chemistry and the architecture of batteries," said Ricky Hanna, CEO of ION. "While most battery firms talk about innovation and growth, we're completely re-writing the book on how batteries can be manufactured at scale as the backbone of how we power the world. Destinee and her 49 co-workers exemplify that passion."

Founded in 2019 with just six employees, ION's rapid growth has been attributed to a breakthrough patented solid-state lithium metal technology which can forego cobalt, nickel, and other less sustainable materials all while enabling the ultimate in battery capabilities. ION announced its Series A round of investment in early 2022 from a variety of well-known investors in climate technology including Toyota Ventures, Volo Earth, Tenaska, Bangchak Corporation and others. The investment has enabled ION to expand its facility and team at its Beltsville, Md. headquarters to commission and qualify a battery cell manufacturing line capable of producing its next-generation solid-state batteries. Founded at the University of Maryland, ION's team of innovators creates technology that improves safety and enhances product performance of lithium-ion batteries. ION is creating positive change in renewable energy storage, consumer electronics, electrified transportation and defense and aerospace industries.

About Ion Storage Systems

Ion Storage Systems, from its new state of the art HQ and manufacturing facility, creates high energy density, solid state lithium metal batteries that are safer, lighter and enable form factors with tighter packing density that enhance system performance. ION's nonflammable technology offers safe operation, greater abuse tolerance, and both volume and weight reduction. These advances empower the world's innovators to redefine what is possible and begin building the products-of-tomorrow today.

