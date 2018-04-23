ION to present at the 22nd Annual Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference

HOUSTON, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) today announced that Steve Bate, ION's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Mike Morrison, Vice President of Finance and Treasurer, will be attending the 22nd Annual Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference to be held in New Orleans, Louisiana, on April 27, 2018.

Mike Morrison is scheduled to present on Friday, April 27, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. Central Time. The slides will be available in the Investor Relations section of the ION website at www.iongeo.com on the day of the presentation.

About ION

ION develops and leverages innovative technologies, creating value through data capture, analysis and optimization to enhance critical decision-making, enabling superior returns. For more information, visit iongeo.com.

The information herein contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include information and other statements that are not of historical fact. Actual results may vary materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements reflect numerous assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include the risks associated with the timing and development of ION Geophysical Corporation's products and services; pricing pressure; decreased demand; changes in oil prices; and political, execution, regulatory, and currency risks. These risks and uncertainties also include risks associated with the WesternGeco litigation and other related proceedings.

