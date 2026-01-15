ION Water and Meta Partner to Conserve 26M Gallons and Cut Water Costs for Affordable Housing Communities

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ION Water and Meta have launched a water conservation initiative to protect the Brazos River Watershed while helping affordable housing communities cut water costs.

The Brazos River Watershed is the second-largest river basin in Texas, supplying water to millions of residents, businesses and agricultural producers. Reducing unnecessary water loss through smart water management strengthens regional resilience and helps lower operating expenses for affordable housing communities at a time of rising utility costs, aging infrastructure, and growing demand for affordable housing.

Through this initiative, Meta has sponsored implementation of ION's End-to-End Water Management System across all properties owned by a national affordable housing provider within the Brazos River Watershed. This investment helps the Brazos River Watershed by reducing short and long-term water demand, keeping more water in the catchment. Over five years, the project is expected to conserve 26 million gallons of water, supported by long-term, verifiable measurement.

Water waste is one of the biggest hidden costs in multi-family housing. More than half of the water paid for at properties is lost to invisible leaks including running toilets, aging water heaters, and faulty fixtures. These leaks often go undetected for days, weeks or months, increasing costs for property operators and residents while creating unnecessary strain on local water systems.

ION's End-to-End Water Management System directly addresses this challenge. By monitoring consumption at the unit level, identifying anomalies in real time, and alerting maintenance teams to the exact location of problem fixtures, the system can reduce leak-driven water waste by up to 60%, lowering operating expenses while conserving critical water resources.

For Meta, this project supports its water positive commitment relating to its Temple, Texas data center. Meta's 2030 Water Positive goal commits the company to restoring more water than it consumes across its global operations.

"Water is a limited resource, under threat from multiple factors. Conserving it requires scalable, community-driven solutions," said Eric Homberger, Chief Commercial Officer of ION Water. "Partnering with Meta allows us to deploy our system where it can deliver both environmental and local community benefits. By reducing water use and operating costs for affordable housing communities, we're supporting the long-term health of the Brazos River Watershed and helping keep housing affordable for the families who live there. It's a win for the watershed, a win for residents, and a win for Meta's data center community in Temple, Texas."

This collaboration also demonstrates a new model for Volumetric Water Benefits (VWB): projects that deliver measurable environmental gains while producing financial and operational benefits for underserved or resource-constrained communities. By lowering water consumption and stabilizing costs, ION's End-to-End Water Management System helps affordable housing operators reinvest resources back into their properties and residents.

