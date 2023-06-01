iOnctura to present research at leading scientific conferences in June 2023

GENEVA and AMSTERDAM, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iOnctura, a clinical-stage biotech developing selective cancer therapies against targets that play critical roles in multiple tumor survival pathways, today announces that it will be presenting at leading scientific conferences throughout June 2023.

The iOnctura team will present the Company's research on its first-in-class, non-ATP-competitive, allosteric modulator of PI3Kδ, roginolisib.

American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, Chicago, USA
2-6 June 2023
Poster title: 'First-in-human (FIH) phase I dose escalation study (Part A) of the first oral allosteric modulator of phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitor delta (PI3Kδ) roginolisib in patients with advanced cancer and dose confirmation in Uveal Melanoma (Part B)'
Presentation Time: 3 June 2023 at 08:00-11:00 CDT

European Hematology Association (EHA) Hybrid Congress, Frankfurt, Germany
8-16 June 2023
Poster title: 'Highly selective allosteric modulator of the phosphoinositide 3-kinase data (PI3Kδ) roginolisib (IOA-244) in a dose escalation study of patients with refractory/relapsed follicular lymphoma (FL)'
Presentation Time: 10 June 2023 at 16:30-17:45 CEST

European Association for Cancer Research (EACR) Congress 2023, Torino, Italy
12-15 June 2023
Poster title: 'Patient derived tumor cells identify mechanistically rational combinations for the PI3Kδ inhibitor roginolisib in solid and hematologic malignancies'
Presentation Time: 14 June 2023 at 11:00-18:00 CEST.

International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma, Lugano, Switzerland
13-17 June 2023
Poster title: 'Highly Selective Allosteric Modulator of the Phosphoinositide 3-Kinase Delta (PI3Kδ)
Roginolisib In Patients With Refractory/Relapsed Follicular Lymphoma'
Presentation Time: 15 June 2023 at 12:30-13:00 CEST

Michael Lahn, Chief Medical Officer of iOnctura, said: "As our lead therapeutic candidates advance through the clinic, we are excited to be sharing our research developments with the scientific community. We are excited about the recent clinical observations for roginolisib as well as for IOA-289. Roginolisib overcomes cancer-induced immune suppression by re-balancing the immune cell subsets and thus enables patients to fight cancer. Because this process occurs in other malignancies, we expect that our findings will have an application in tumor types other than uveal melanoma. "

If you would like to meet with the iOnctura team, please contact us using the details provided below. For more information, please visit us at https://www.ionctura.com/                                                         

About iOnctura

iOnctura is a clinical-stage biotech developing selective cancer therapies against targets that play critical roles in multiple tumor survival pathways such as cellular proliferation; escape from immune detection; and drug resistance. iOnctura's pioneering approach to drug development is expected to offer significant clinical benefits over the traditional approach of targeting a single pathway alone. iOnctura has progressed two therapeutic candidates into mid-stage clinical development: IOA-244, a first-in-class allosteric modulator of PI3Kδ; and IOA-289, a highly-selective, non-competitive autotaxin (ATX) inhibitor. IOA-359, a TGF– β pathway inhibitor is also undergoing an extensive pre-clinical program in preparation for first-in-human studies. iOnctura is backed by specialist institutional investors including M Ventures, Inkef Capital, VI Partners, Schroders Capital, and 3B Future Health Fund. iOnctura BV is headquartered in Amsterdam, The Netherlands with its wholly owned Swiss subsidiary, iOnctura SA, located in Geneva, Switzerland.

About roginolisib

Roginolisib is a first-in-class non-ATP competitive, small molecule, allosteric PI3Kδ modulator. Its unique structural and selectivity features drive a unique way of inhibiting PI3Kδ which translates into a highly beneficial tolerability and clinical benefit profile. PI3Kδ over-expression stimulates multiple cancer mechanisms and has an oncogenic role in many tumor types.  Roginolisib has a multi-modal effect on cancer; directly preventing cancer cell proliferation, harnessing an anti-tumor immune response via an effect on regulatory T-cells and cytotoxic T cells and potentiating the effect of immunotherapy. Roginolisib is currently in the cohort expansion phase of the DIONE-01 trial, a two-part, first-in-human dose study evaluating roginolisib in advanced cancers and as a combination partner for conventional and immune- therapies (NCT04328844).

