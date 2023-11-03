iOnctura to present research on roginolisib and IOA-359 at ASH

Three abstracts accepted by ASH with two poster presentations

GENEVA andd AMSTERDAM, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iOnctura, a clinical-stage biotech developing selective cancer therapies against targets that play critical roles in multiple tumor survival pathways, today announces abstract data to be presented at the 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, San Diego, California, from 9-12 December 2023.

Catherine Pickering, Chief Executive Officer of iOnctura, said: "We are excited to present new research for roginolisib and IOA-359 at ASH. These data highlight the progress we are continuing to make in characterising and targeting resistance mechanisms across a variety of malignancies. Complementing our recently published evidence of the synergy between autotaxin and TGF-β inhibition in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; at ASH we will present data on the role of TGF-b inhibition in myeloproliferative disorders. Building on our ongoing clinical investigation of roginolisib in patients with lymphoma, we will also present evidence of the synergy between Bcl-2 and PI3Kδ inhibition in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)."

Details of the presentations are as follow:

Presentation Title: Novel PI3Kδ Inhibitor Roginolisib Synergizes with the Bcl-2 Inhibitor Venetoclax in Hematological Malignancies

Session Name: 605. Molecular Pharmacology and Drug Resistance: Lymphoid Neoplasms: Poster III

Session Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Presentation Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Presenter: Dr. Kandathilparambil Sasi

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Halls G-H

Presentation Title: Preclinical Activity of Novel TGF Beta Receptor I Kinase Inhibitors IOA-359 and IOA-360 for Treatment of Anemia in MDS/AML

Session Name: 636. Myelodysplastic Syndromes–Basic and Translational: Poster III

Session Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Presentation Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Presenter: Dr. Charan Vegivinti

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Halls G-H

Abstract Title: Roginolisib a Highly Selective Allosteric Modulator of the Phosphoinositide 3-Kinase Delta (PI3Kδ) in Patients with Refractory/Relapsed Follicular Lymphoma

Author: Dr. Carmelo Carlo-Stella

Publication: November supplemental issue of Blood and will become part of the permanent ASH and Blood Abstracts Archive.

About iOnctura

iOnctura is a clinical-stage biotech developing selective cancer therapies against targets that play critical roles in multiple tumor survival pathways such as cellular proliferation; escape from immune detection; and drug resistance. iOnctura's pioneering approach to drug development is expected to offer significant clinical benefits over the traditional approach of targeting a single pathway alone. iOnctura has progressed two therapeutic candidates into mid-stage clinical development: Roginolisib (IOA-244), an allosteric modulator of PI3Kδ; and IOA-289, a highly selective, non-competitive autotaxin (ATX) inhibitor. IOA-359, a TGF–β pathway inhibitor is also undergoing an extensive pre-clinical program in preparation for first-in-human studies. iOnctura is backed by specialist institutional investors including M Ventures, Inkef Capital, VI Partners, Schroders Capital, and 3B Future Health Fund. iOnctura BV is headquartered in Amsterdam, The Netherlands with its wholly owned Swiss subsidiary, iOnctura SA, located in Geneva, Switzerland.

About roginolisib

Roginolisib (IOA-244) is a first-in-class small molecule allosteric modulator of PI3Kδ. Its unique structural and selectivity features drive a unique way of inhibiting PI3Kδ which translates into a highly beneficial tolerability and clinical benefit profile. PI3Kδ over-expression stimulates multiple cancer mechanisms and has an oncogenic role in many tumor types. Roginolisib has a multi-modal effect on cancer; directly preventing cancer cell proliferation, harnessing an anti-tumor immune response via an effect on regulatory T-cells and cytotoxic T cells and potentiating the effect of immunotherapy. Roginolisib is currently in the extension phase of the DIONE-01 trial, a two-part, first-in-human dose study evaluating the drug in advanced cancers and as a combination partner for conventional and immune-therapies (NCT04328844).

About IOA-359

IOA–359 is a novel oral TGF–β pathway inhibitor that will be evaluated in solid tumors. Activation of the TGF-β signaling pathway in tumors correlates with tumor aggressiveness, immune escape and resistance to therapy, making it an attractive target for cancer therapy. The inhibition of TGF-β signaling with IOA-359 is expected to attenuate cancer progression through direct effects on cancer, immune and stromal cells. By characterising the resistance mechanisms that typically arise when targeting the TGF-β pathway alone, iOnctura's data-driven precision oncology methods are being used to design novel combination treatments that promise to override tumor survival pathways.

