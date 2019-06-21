iONE Digital Announces Partnership to Co-Produce Docu-Series 'Prisoner of Hope' With Sierra Productions

"Understanding and exploring family transformation when those families have dealt with incarceration is often overlooked in urban communities", said Detavio Samuels, President of iONE Digital and ONE Solution. "We believe Prisoner of Hope will encourage more dialogue and support for those who have endured the hardships associated with imprisonment."

Monalisa Johnson battled and won her own fight with the criminal justice system after her daughter was sentenced to 10 years in prison at the age of 18. During her daughter's incarceration and now following her daughter's recent release, Monalisa has dedicated her life to healing and restoring the families of prisoners. Appearing on television as an undercover prison inmate was part of Monalisa's mission to heal families that are personally impacted by imprisonment.

"Prisoner of Hope brings prison families out of the darkness", said Monalisa Johnson, CEO of Sierra Productions and Executive Producer of Prisoner of Hope. "It is my mission to put a human face on the prison family and I'm proud to have iONE Digital's support in allowing me to leverage my TV production expertise to co-produce this project that American families need to see."

Prisoner of Hope will launch exclusively on 'A Space for Creators', the premium video platform recently launched by iONE Digital, which was designed to connect audiences to the growing cadre of talented content creators who are telling compelling stories from a fresh perspective. The Prisoner of Hope series is iONE Digital's first co-production that is part of the network's renewed commitment to focus on original content that speaks to and reflects multicultural audiences. As digital streaming popularity grows, iONE is proud to offer socially conscious content that represents emerging talent, behind the scenes and in front of the camera.

"iONE Digital is focused on creating more opportunities for storytellers who are creating impactful content," said Damian Benders, Vice President of Video and Business Development at iONE Digital. "Our mission is to be an advocate for agents of change and to help their content reach larger audiences."

The pilot episode of Prisoner of Hope is now streaming and is available free of charge, exclusively on 'A Space for Creators' and will precede the full series launch that is anticipated for early 2020.

