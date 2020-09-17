iONE Digital Announces The Relaunch Of HelloBeautiful

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iOne Digital, an Urban One, Inc. company, is excited to announce the relaunch of HelloBeautiful as a premiere style and beauty destination for Black women.

Building on its legacy as a news and lifestyle site, and recognizing the lack of a dedicated outlet for Black women who love fashion and beauty, HelloBeautiful has created a space for women to explore beauty ideals on a deeper level while learning tips and tricks to enhance and celebrate their natural beauty.

"HelloBeautiful is a digital destination for the real woman. At our core, we seek to take the superficial out of beauty, giving Black women a trusted and reliable platform to tell their stories," said Deputy Editor Shamika Sanders. "We tell stories with empathy, detail and the objective to uplift Black women in every way."

As part of the rebrand, HelloBeautiful will release monthly issues that delve into current trends and allow everyday women and celebrities to share their journeys. Model and entrepreneur Jordyn Woods graces the inaugural cover as she opens up about losing her father and staying true to herself amid internet gossip and social scandal in the feature "Good Girl Gone Baddie."

Other features in the September issue include Pear Nova Founder Rachel James dishing on building a Black-owned nail empire, one woman's journey of relearning her body after undergoing weight loss surgery, and the fashion, skincare, and back-to-school items you need to look fresh this Fall.

Beyond content, the new HelloBeautiful will also feature the Beautiful Bazaar, a marketplace where the audience can shop the products and brands editors write about with an emphasis on Black-owned businesses.

"We've always taken special care to highlight Black women entrepreneurs, but now that the world has woken up to the importance of supporting Black-owned businesses, we want to make it even easier for our readers to do so," said Senior Content Director Brande Victorian.

The final piece of the new launch is a site refresh, overseen by iOne Digital's Creative Director Brandon Douglas, which emphasizes HelloBeautiful's new focus and gives the audience an enhanced user experience. Visit the new HelloBeautiful.com today.

For advertising inquires, email [email protected].

