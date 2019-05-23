iONE Digital Launches Video Streaming Platform 'A Space for Creators'

'A Space for Creators' is the ninth addition to iONE Digital's portfolio of national brands serving every facet of the urban market. This groundbreaking platform is partnering with storytellers who are boldly developing art that expresses the voice of their community through authentic and unapologetic content. 'A Space for Creators' will also provide this creative class with an alternative space to monetize their work, fund their creative projects and facilitate their ability to remain independent without compromise.

"'A Space for Creators' was built with the independent content creator in mind with an understanding of the new precedent that has been set by creators like Issa Rae, Donald Glover and Lena Waithe – storytellers who are pushing culture forward by having a seat at the table," said Detavio Samuels, President of iONE Digital and ONE Solution. "This is our company's first official foray into creating a video-first product offering and we are proud to empower content creators around the world."

Exclusive programming will include new digital series from emerging creators Elton Anderson (Creators of Color), Monalisa Johnson (Prisoner of Hope), Toni Thai (Potty Break) alongside experienced independent creators such as Richard C. Brooks and Jack Medel (Pushing Weight) and Takia "Tizzi" Green (Chasing Hollywood). iONE Digital will actively seek additional partnerships with storytellers who are looking to marry their ground breaking content with receptive multicultural audiences.

"iONE Digital aims to become a pioneer in fostering the audience and industry awareness that is essential for real multicultural stars to emerge," said Damian Benders, Vice President of Video and Business Development at iONE Digital. "We are excited that 'A Space for Creators' will serve as an incubator for the next group of award-winning directors, producers and writers in the film and television industry."

The new premium video platform, 'A Space for Creators, will champion creators by providing a distribution model that delivers CPMs five times the industry standard, advantageous revenue splits and a premium integrated partnership with YouTube. 'A Space for Creators' will also facilitate cross-platform support for creators that will extend beyond iONE Digital and across the Urban One media family in order to guarantee a larger audience.

"'A Space for Creators' provides emerging storytellers an opportunity to connect with a larger audience by leveraging the power of an established media company that understands and supports the intention of their creative work," said Detavio Samuels, President of iONE Digital.

About Urban One, Inc.

Urban One, Inc. (urban1.com), together with its subsidiaries, is the largest diversified media company that primarily targets Black Americans and urban consumers in the United States. The Company owns TV One, LLC (tvone.tv), a television network serving more than 56 million households, offering a broad range of original programming, classic series and movies designed to entertain, inform and inspire a diverse audience of adult Black viewers. As one of the nation's largest radio broadcasting companies, Urban One currently owns and/or operates 59 broadcast stations (including HD stations we operate) branded under the tradename "Radio One" in 15 urban markets in the United States. Through its controlling interest in Reach Media, Inc. (blackamericaweb.com), the Company also operates syndicated programming including the Tom Joyner Morning Show, the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the Russ Parr Morning Show and the DL Hughley Show. In addition to its radio and television broadcast assets, Urban One owns iONE Digital (ionedigital.com), our wholly owned dominant digital platform. iONE Digital reaches 25MM+ monthly digital consumers across a network of online destinations inclusive of our core brands - CASSIUS, GlobalGrind, HelloBeautiful, NewsOne, Bossip, MadameNoire, HipHopWired and BlackPlanet - as well as other Urban One owned and operated properties and affiliates. We also have invested in a minority ownership interest in MGM National Harbor, a gaming resort located in Prince George's County, Maryland. Through our national multi-media operations, we provide advertisers with a unique and powerful delivery mechanism to the African-American and urban audiences.

