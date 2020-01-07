Ionic Achieves Record Revenue Growth in 2019, Spurred by Enterprise Adoption and New Product Lines

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionic, the most widely used platform for building mobile and desktop apps using web technology, announced today that it reached record revenue growth in 2019, spurred by new products and rapid adoption of its enterprise development platform.

Ionic added 92 new enterprise customers in 2019, including Home Depot, Morgan Stanley, PwC, and MasterCard, bringing its enterprise customer base to more than 130. That's in addition to roughly 5,000 businesses and teams using Ionic's self-service developer tools to streamline development and automate their DevOps processes. With the rapid adoption of its enterprise platform, Ionic's B2B revenue more than doubled in 2019.

"Last year marked a major turning point for Ionic,'' stated Ionic CEO and co-founder Max Lynch. "We've seen our enterprise business grow significantly in the last year, with continued demand for a solution that helps enterprise teams meet the demand for digital experiences, without compromising on developer experience or the need for open standards."

Why has Ionic resonated so much with companies of all sizes? It starts with the company's unique, developer-centric approach.

"Ionic is unlike any other development approach on the market. We're based on open-source software and fully embrace open standards and a developer-friendly approach, while still giving enterprise teams the enterprise-grade software, services, and support they need to feel confident and secure over the long term," Lynch explained. "Clearly, the market has signaled that there's demand for this type of solution and we're looking forward to expanding our foothold in the enterprise in 2020 to give enterprise teams more choice when it comes to app development and to continue funding our open-source investments that benefit all types of developers, all over the world."

In 2019, Ionic released multiple new products and major updates to its existing open-source and commercial solutions to help customers develop applications more efficiently, which helped further accelerate the company's growth in 2019. In January, Ionic introduced Ionic 4, a major update to the open-source Ionic Framework. It brings the power of Web Components to deliver increased speed and customizability, along with letting customers use Ionic Framework with any JS framework.

Then, in the fall, Ionic announced the general availability of Ionic React — providing the world's 20+ million React developers with a native React version of the open-source Framework — and the beta version of Ionic Vue, for developers using the popular Vue JS framework. Ionic also expanded its commercial lineup with powerful, pre-built native solutions for offline storage and secure user authentication.

Looking ahead to 2020, Ionic is looking forward to continuing to serve enterprise teams that are building with its open-source Framework. The company has also set its sights on disrupting the fast-growing low-code market to help enterprise teams speed up development and empower citizen developers. Stay tuned for more details in the coming months.

About Ionic

Ionic makes it easy for entrepreneurs and enterprises to build beautiful, high-performance app experiences on any platform or device. The Ionic Framework is the #1 adopted cross-platform hybrid development framework in the world, with a vibrant community of more than five million developers in over 200 countries. Ionic's open-source Framework and developer-friendly tools and services power apps for some of the world's best-known brands, including highly successful consumer apps like Dow Jones MarketWatch, Sworkit, and Untappd, as well as mission-critical apps supporting Nationwide and NASA.

With offices in Madison, Wisconsin (HQ), and Boston, the company is backed by premier investors including General Catalyst Partners, Arthur Ventures, Founder Collective, and Lightbank. For more information, visit ionicframework.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

