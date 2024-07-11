Ionic Digital Announces Appointment of John Penver as Chief Financial Officer

As CFO, Mr. Penver will focus on driving strategic financial initiatives for Ionic Digital

AUSTIN, Texas, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionic Digital , a leading innovator in the bitcoin mining industry, today announced the appointment of John Penver as the company's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With over 18 years of data center technology and infrastructure experience in both the public and private sectors, Mr. Penver brings a proven track record in finance and operations to the Ionic Digital executive team. As CFO, Mr. Penver will focus on driving the listing process for Ionic Digital, overseeing the company's financial operations, including financial planning, analysis, and reporting. He will also play a key role in strategic decision-making processes and contribute to the company's growth and transformation initiatives.

"We are thrilled to welcome John Penver to the Ionic Digital team," said Matt Prusak, CEO of Ionic Digital. "Mr. Penver's extensive experience and expertise in finance, technology, and energy management will be instrumental in driving our company's strategic financial initiatives and ensuring our continued growth and success."

Mr. Penver has held several senior financial roles throughout his career. He joins Ionic Digital from TSS, Inc., where he served as Chief Financial Officer for over a decade. He is an accomplished finance and operations executive with a specialization in high-growth, turnaround, and transformation environments within the technology, cleantech, and manufacturing sectors.

His extensive career spans over three decades, during which he has demonstrated exceptional leadership abilities, inspiring high-performing teams and cultivating strong executive and board relationships. Mr. Penver's expertise lies in aligning financial and organizational strategies to drive improved corporate performance.

"I am pleased to join the Ionic Digital team and am eager to help drive the company's continued growth," commented John Penver. "Having worked in data centers for nearly 20 years, I am excited to combine my expertise in technology infrastructure and finance to ensure Ionic Digital's corporate strategy and financials are aligned on the same level. I look forward to working with the team to foster innovation and unlock Ionic Digital's potential to be a leading publicly-traded bitcoin mining company."

Additionally, Mr. Penver has extensive international experience across Asia, North America, and Europe. His specialties include manufacturing, technology, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), international business, building organizations, financial planning and modeling, investor relations, SEC & SOX compliance, and capital raising.

He began his journey as a Senior Audit Manager at Deloitte & Touche LLP before transitioning to Silicon Gaming as VP of Finance, followed by VP of Finance & Human Resources at Yclip. From 2002 to 2004, John has also served as Chief Financial Officer for Factory Logic, Performance Retail, Active Power, as well as Fallbrook Technologies.

Penver holds an MBA in International Finance from the Santa Clara University Leavey School of Business and a Bachelor's degree in Accounting from Monash University. John is also a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) licensed by the California Board of Accounting and a Chartered Accountant with Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand.

About Ionic Digital:

Ionic Digital is North America's newest best-in-class bitcoin miner and emerging innovator in energy monetization. With facilities across North America, Ionic expects to have the ability to deploy up to 12.7 exahash to the Bitcoin Network. For more information, visit ionicdigital.com and follow us on X at @IonicDigital.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Ionic Digital