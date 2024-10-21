IONIC DIGITAL SHARES SEPTEMBER 2024 PRODUCTION & OPERATIONS UPDATE

Energization of Building 2 at Ward County, Texas Facility; Appoints New Auditor; 107.54 BTC Mined in September

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionic Digital Inc., a leader in digital infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining ("Ionic" or the "Company"), today provided an update regarding the Company's recent production and operational milestones.

Production and Operations Highlights – September 2024

Mined 107.54 Bitcoin ("BTC") (net of hosting fees) during September 2024

("BTC") (net of hosting fees) during Holding 2,102.29 BTC as of September 30, 2024 , with a value of $135.3 million at September 30, 2024

, with a value of at Average operating hash rate (EH/S) 3: : 9.4

: 9.4 Number of miners in production as of September 30, 2024 : 95,973

: 95,973 Total megawatts ("MWs") under power as of September 30, 2024 : 319

Energization of Building 2 at Ward County, Texas Facility

Ionic is excited to announce the energization of Building 2 at its Ward County, Texas facility (formerly referred to as Cedarvale). This substantial advancement adds another 50 MW of power to the site, bringing the total energized load at the facility to 140 MW.

The energization of Building 2 advances Ionics's vision of establishing one of the largest and most efficient BTC mining operations in Texas. This newly activated building houses 15,552 miners, similar to Building 1, which was energized in August 2024. Both facilities employ state-of-the-art cooling and energy management systems, designed to optimize performance in the region's climate conditions.

Each building at the Ward County facility is engineered for future expansion, housing 15,552 BTC miners per building. This flexibility, combined with advanced airflow management systems utilizing approximately 6.8 million cubic feet per minute (CFM) of cooling, ensures efficient and reliable operations.

The remaining two buildings at the Ward County facility are currently under construction, with energization anticipated within the coming months. Upon completion, the entire facility will house approximately 66,000 miners and be capable of generating over 215 MW of power, reinforcing Ionics's leadership in the rapidly evolving BTC mining sector.

Appointment of New Auditor

On October 17, 2024, the Audit Committee of Ionic's Board of Directors approved the engagement of BDO USA ("BDO") as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm, effective immediately. BDO will audit the Company's consolidated financial statements moving forward.

Management Commentary

"With the successful energization of Building 2, we continue to execute our strategy of scalable growth and operational efficiency," said John Penver, CFO and interim CEO of Ionic Digital. "Our Ward County facility is a key milestone in our mission to build world-class Bitcoin mining infrastructure in a sustainable and cost-effective manner. We are proud to reach this achievement and look forward to completing the remaining two buildings in the months ahead."

Penver continued, "The engagement of BDO as Ionic's new auditor will allow us to further the process of making Ionic a publicly traded entity. This will enhance shareholder value and liquidity as we pursue our strategy of delivering low-cost, energy-efficient computing infrastructure globally.

We continue to deploy and effectively mine the assets acquired upon the inception of the Company. During Q4 2024, I anticipate that we will liquidate some Bitcoin to manage liquidity and fund future infrastructure investments. We are making substantial progress toward monetizing our assets, adding value to the company, and preparing for our public listing."

About Ionic Digital

Ionic Digital is a best-in-class Bitcoin miner and emerging innovator in energy monetization. With facilities across North America, Ionic expects to have the ability to deploy up to 13.7 exahash to the Bitcoin Network. For more information, visit ionicdigital.com and follow us on X at @IonicDigital.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

