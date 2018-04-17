Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft Azure Information Protection

Through this collaboration, which has been in development for over a year with some of the world's largest enterprises, Ionic and Microsoft are working together on a first-of-its-kind solution: Ionic Data Trust Services for Microsoft AIP. This technology empowers joint customers – the world's largest banks, insurance providers, management consulting firms, defense agencies, and technology companies – to bring a common access control, privacy, accountability, and integrity plane to data natively inside Microsoft Office 365 and Microsoft Azure, across cloud providers, and within custom line-of-business applications.

To enable such a seamless end-user experience and consistent management framework for enterprises, Microsoft has developed a new extensibility model for AIP's policy decision-making functionality, with Ionic Security delivering advanced data access and privacy decisions consistent with broad corporate policy.

This joint solution solves two of the toughest challenges the security market wrestles with on behalf of customers: Usability and Policy Consistency. By extending the policy decision-making framework for AIP to interoperate with third-party services such as Ionic Security's real-time data trust platform, enterprises now have a consistent management framework for all their data while maintaining a native user experience in one of the world's most pervasive business productivity solutions, Office 365, across mobile, web and desktop environments.

"We are excited to join forces with Microsoft to enable a powerful, yet simple, story for the world's enterprises. Native end-user experiences are proven to be the most successful way to achieve security in a large organization. Eliminating plugins with innovative interoperability between Ionic Data Trust Services and Azure Information Protection, we are bringing one of the most advanced cross-cloud capabilities powered by Ionic Security to the native user experience of Microsoft Office 365 customers," said Adam Ghetti, Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Ionic Security.

Through this collaboration, Ionic Security will be able to benefit from Microsoft's encryption powering its Azure Information Protection and Active Directory Rights Management Service offerings for use with Ionic solutions for Office 365, PDFs, and other AIP-natively-supported file types.

"Our customers choose Microsoft 365 and Azure to deliver continuous innovation, and do so securely. With our new extensibility framework for Azure Information Protection, and together with Ionic Security, we are helping to change the narrative of how simple it is to bring advanced security, risk, and trust management capabilities natively to some of the most utilized business productivity solutions worldwide," said Gagan Gulati, Head of Product for Azure Information Protection at Microsoft.

The companies are also pleased to announce that the limited-preview of the new extensibility model for the on-premises Hold Your Own Key (HYOK) solution is available now for select customers, and that the new extensibility model will be made available later this year for Azure-powered Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) solutions. To learn more please visit https://aka.ms/aipionic and https://www.ionic.com/aip.

About Ionic Security

Ionic Security accelerates internet trust by protecting and controlling data everywhere it travels and anywhere it resides, whether on the corporate network, in the cloud or on mobile devices. With the industry's first Data Trust Platform, Ionic Security takes a comprehensive approach to protecting distributed data in today's borderless enterprise without proxies or gateways or changes in user behavior. The platform has been licensed to millions of users worldwide in a wide range of industries including Financial Services, Government, Retail, Healthcare, Enterprise Software, and Manufacturing.

The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and is backed by leading firms including Amazon.com, Inc., Goldman Sachs, GV (formerly Google Ventures), Icon Ventures, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Meritech Capital Partners, TechOperators, and Hayman Capital Management, L.P.

