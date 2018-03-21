Ionic Security Appoints Eric Hinkle As Chief Executive Officer

"The Ionic team has brought to market what many security pundits thought was impossible in just seven years," stated Ghetti. "Our platform is the industry's first that is capable of ensuring machine-scale trust for the world's most sensitive data. Together with Eric's leadership we are ready to scale this platform so that it is broadly used by enterprise security professionals and application developers worldwide."

"I am excited to join the Ionic team in unleashing the potential of our platform," said Hinkle. "Data moves unabated throughout our personal and professional lives and it's under attack on a daily basis. Our Data Trust platform is poised to ensure that companies, governments and people alike can trust their data to safely travel, be shared and to operate within the digital world. The incredibly-talented Ionic team is doing just this for large, highly-regulated institutions today. It's our mission to now provide this peace of mind across industries throughout the world."

Hinkle brings over 30 years of experience, most recently as Operating Executive with Marlin Equity Partners, where he conducted operational due diligence and served as Chairman for multiple companies including Asentinel, CompassLearning, Logi Analytics, LogicBlox/Predictix, Longview/Tidemark, Mapp, Serenova, Verisae, and Vivonet. Previously, he served as CEO of Servigistics, an exited Marlin portfolio company and global provider of Service Lifecycle Management software; CEO of MediaOcean, a provider of web-enabled sales and order management, invoicing, and e-business solutions; and President and COO of Radiant Systems, a global provider of point-of-sale, store management, and headquarters management solutions. Hinkle additionally served in key roles at AlliedSignal Aerospace, McKinsey & Company, and IBM Research. He earned a B.S. in Computer Engineering from Brown, an M.S. in Electrical Engineering from Stanford, and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

Adam Ghetti founded Ionic Security seven years ago. He is an expert in complex systems and task automation and has in-depth applied knowledge of application security, network security, data security, and artificial neural networks. He was recognized by Forbes as a 30 under 30-thought leader in technology and by the World Economic Forum as a 2015 technology pioneer.

About Ionic Security

Ionic Security accelerates Internet trust by protecting and controlling data everywhere it travels and anywhere it resides, whether on the corporate network, in the cloud or on mobile devices. With the industry's first Data Trust platform, Ionic Security takes a comprehensive approach to protecting distributed data in today's borderless enterprise without proxies or gateways or changes in user behavior. The platform has been licensed to millions of users worldwide in a wide range of industries including Financial Services, Government, Retail, Healthcare, Enterprise Software, and Manufacturing. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and is backed by leading firms including Amazon.com, Inc., Goldman Sachs, GV (formerly Google Ventures), Icon Ventures, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Meritech Capital Partners, TechOperators, and Hayman Capital Management, L.P. More information can be found at Ionic.com, via Twitter or LinkedIn.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ionic-security-appoints-eric-hinkle-as-chief-executive-officer-300617109.html

SOURCE Ionic Security

Related Links

http://www.ionic.com

