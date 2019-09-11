Ionic Security Named To Forbes Cloud 100

ATLANTA and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionic Security, the leader in machine-scale data protection, has been named to the Forbes 2019 Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures . Ionic is the dynamic company behind MachinaTM, the only data protection engine trusted by highly-regulated global businesses and government agencies to protect their most sensitive data as they transition core operations to the cloud.

"Ionic Machina is the engine that eliminates data security gridlock and powers customer-managed trust by centralizing access control and auditability with the data, no matter where it lives," said Eric Hinkle, CEO of Ionic. "Not only does this remove obstacles to cloud adoption by making the cloud safe for sensitive data, it also empowers cloud service providers to offer privacy guarantees. We are honored to be included in The Cloud 100, a recognition of the powerful data protection we offer across clouds, applications, and devices."

As part of the rigorous selection process for the Forbes 2019 Cloud 100, Bessemer Venture Partners received submissions from hundreds of cloud startups. The Cloud 100 Judging Panel , made up of public cloud company CEOs, reviewed the data to select, score, and rank the top 100 private cloud companies from all over the world. The evaluation process involved ranking companies across four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people & culture (15%).

"For four years now, we have ranked the best and brightest emerging companies in the cloud sector," said Alex Konrad, Forbes editor of The Cloud 100. "With so many businesses growing fast in the cloud, from cybersecurity and marketing to data analytics and storage, it's harder than ever to make the Cloud 100 list – but with more elite company if you do. Congratulations to each of the 2019 Cloud 100 honorees and the 20 Rising Stars honorees poised to join their ranks!"

"The private cloud ecosystem has matured, making the competition to land one of the coveted spots on the Cloud 100 list steeper than ever," said Byron Deeter, a top cloud investor, and partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. "In fact, the average valuation of a company on our inaugural list just four years ago was $1 billion, while the average valuation on this year's list spiked to $1.7 billion. Our 2019 Cloud 100 includes over 60 private cloud unicorns! These founders represent the absolute best in cloud computing today, and they will most certainly follow in the footsteps of our esteemed Cloud 100 alumni. In total, already 25 Cloud 100 alumni have gone public, and dozens have been acquired for over $1 billion each. Congratulations to these cloud leaders!"

As a leader in data protection, Ionic is committed to becoming the premier engine for handling and interacting with sensitive data, enabling a reality where good data governance is simple, expected, and universal. Along with some of the most forward-thinking, highly-regulated organizations in the world, they are paving the way to sustainable data protection. To accomplish this mission, Ionic is focused on bringing the unparalleled scale and impact of Machina to application developers everywhere .

The Forbes 2019 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists are published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100 and will appear in the September 2019 issue of Forbes magazine.

Ionic enables global businesses and government agencies to accelerate innovation by driving data protection across their organization, regardless of where they are in their journey to the cloud. Ionic Machina is the only enterprise-class data protection engine that delivers real-time data policy enforcement against a rich set of identity and data attributes backed by machine-scale key management, creating a system of record for unified and consistent execution.

With over 2M licensed users in Fortune 100 companies and government agencies, the unique ecosystem relationships of Ionic dramatically accelerate cloud migration and multi-cloud deployments, creating value for enterprises in driving their overall security strategy. Learn more at ionic.com , or connect on LinkedIn or Twitter .

