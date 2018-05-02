Ionic Security's Data Trust Platform Wins DHS Phase 4 Award To Secure The Internet of Things

With over 23 billion devices connected to the internet today, projections are expected to skyrocket to over 75 billion by 2025. Most IoT devices are designed for functionality first, leaving them extremely vulnerable to compromise. This makes a security-centric solution—especially one that can be deployed over-the-air across existing infrastructures—more important than ever.

Through three phases of development, Ionic successfully tested the adaptation of the Ionic Data Trust Platform and its SDK libraries, alongside industry partner Kudelski Security, to enable secure IoT enabled Video Surveillance Systems. This effort successfully demonstrated machine-scale encryption of data in use and at rest to ensure that only authorized end points could access and utilize the data.

"Providing end-to-end data trust and security across the expanding infrastructure of connected devices is paramount," said Eric Hinkle, Ionic's CEO. "We are excited to partner with Kudelski and DHS in this endeavor, and see tremendous opportunities globally in both the public and private sectors."

With the Phase 4 contract award, Ionic security will develop a commercially-available capability that will be easy to install and provision, and integrate with legacy and current technology. The solution will provide cryptographic security, control, and visibility to sensitive surveillance data.

"We are proud to be the first awardee in the DHS Silicon Valley Innovation Program to have progressed and been awarded a Phase 4 contract," said Ron Carpinella, VP of Ionic's Federal Operations, "This speaks volumes about the effectiveness of the Ionic Data Trust Platform and the hard work we have done to address the challenges of IoT security."

About Ionic Security

Ionic Security accelerates internet trust by protecting and controlling data everywhere it travels and anywhere it resides, whether on the corporate network, in the cloud or on mobile devices. With the industry's first Data Trust platform, Ionic Security takes a comprehensive approach to protecting distributed data in today's borderless enterprise without proxies or gateways or changes in user behavior.

The platform has been licensed to millions of users worldwide in a wide range of industries including Financial Services, Government, Retail, Healthcare, Enterprise Software, and Manufacturing. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and is backed by leading firms including Amazon.com, Inc., Goldman Sachs, GV (formerly Google Ventures), Icon Ventures, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Meritech Capital Partners, TechOperators, and Hayman Capital Management, L.P. More information can be found at Ionic.com, via Twitter or LinkedIn.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ionic-securitys-data-trust-platform-wins-dhs-phase-4-award-to-secure-the-internet-of-things-300640569.html

SOURCE Ionic Security

Related Links

http://www.ionicsecurity.com

