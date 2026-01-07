Ionic Studios Launches Emerging Channels Fund to Underwrite and Operate the Next Wave of FAST

New fund-backed channel partnerships with Urban Edge Network and Global Fashion Channel to bring live sports and fashion into Ionic's channel portfolio at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionic Studios today announced the launch of the Ionic Emerging Channels Fund, a new investment and operating initiative designed to invest in, underwrite, and operate the next wave of high-potential FAST channels across the open streaming ecosystem. The fund launches with two inaugural channel partnerships: Urban Edge Network (UEN) and Global Fashion Channel (GFC).

Ionic debuted at CES 2026 as the CTV studio for the open ecosystem, bringing a robust portfolio of exclusive, brand-safe FAST channels into a more standardized buying system. The Emerging Channels Fund is the next step, accelerating Ionic's expansion into high-demand verticals by pairing strategic capital with Ionic's end-to-end operating playbook.

The Ionic Emerging Channels Fund centers around a simple thesis: great channels don't win on content alone. They win when distribution, packaging, and monetization are built from real market demand. Ionic uses market-wide signals and audience intelligence to identify categories where viewers are already showing up, but the fragmented ecosystem still lacks scaled, advertiser-ready supply. The fund is built to close that gap by underwriting distribution and operating channels end-to-end.

"FAST is moving from 'anyone can launch a channel' to 'only the best-operated channels will scale and effectively monetize," said Shafi Mustafa, Managing Director of Ionic Studios. "The Emerging Channels Fund is our way of partnering to build the next set of breakout channels in the open ecosystem. We use real market signals to pick our spots, we underwrite distribution to accelerate reach, and we operate the channel end-to-end."

Launch Partners

Urban Edge Network (UEN)

UEN is a fast-growing live sports platform delivering year-round coverage across 2,000+ live events and 10+ sports, including NBA G League, along with collegiate sports from HBCUs and NAIA member institutions. Through the partnership, Ionic will help accelerate distribution across major FAST platforms, package UEN into clearer audience-led offerings for buyers, and bring new ad formats to market built for live viewing moments.

"Our audience is deeply engaged, and it's coming from places that don't always get the spotlight," said Hardy Pelt, Chief Revenue Officer of Urban Edge Network. "We're telling those stories through live games and real access, while offering brands a clean, authentic way to show up in moments that fans actually care about. With Ionic, we can grow our distribution footprint and deliver that experience for brands with the standards and consistency they expect in premium CTV."

Global Fashion Channel (GFC)

Global Fashion Channel is the world's premier fashion, beauty, art and luxury lifestyle channel, with programming covering the latest runway shows, backstage access, special events, and museums, while also showcasing luxury hotels, extravagant yachts, and exotic cars. Ionic will support expanded distribution and monetization across the open ecosystem, pairing GFC's programming with audience packaging and sponsorship opportunities aligned with premium categories.

"GFC was created to educate, uplift and inspire the viewer, showcasing fashion designers, the beauty world, artists, culture, architecture and interior design for a global audience," said GiGi, Creative Director of Global Fashion Channel. "Ionic helps us expand our reach across the open streaming ecosystem and bring the channel to market with a stronger operating and monetization model."

Now Accepting Emerging Channel Submissions

The Ionic Emerging Channels Fund is actively evaluating additional channel opportunities across genre verticals where viewer demand and advertiser interest are rising, but the open ecosystem still lacks scaled, buyer-ready supply.

To learn more about the fund, or to submit a channel opportunity, visit ionic.tv/emerging-channels-fund.

About Ionic Studios

Ionic Studios is building the studio layer modern CTV has been missing: a unified, buyer-ready system for scaled audiences across the open streaming ecosystem. Our cross-genre portfolio of exclusive, brand-safe FAST channels from leading independent studios and distributors is packaged with data and audience insights for standardized execution across platforms. Ionic makes independent CTV easier to plan, buy, and scale, with the consistency buyers expect at portfolio size.

