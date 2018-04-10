A clinical study on skin hair and nails conducted by IRSI, an independent researcher, found significant improvement in the following areas: increase in nail growth (142%), improvement in hair appearance (14%) & improvement in skin texture (33%). An additional study showed that IoniCell® for Women also stimulates the body to increase collagen production (30%).

IoniCell® for Women contains Ioniplex®, a fulvic ionic mineral that contains from 65 to 72 essential macro and trace minerals. This combination of fulvic acid and minerals in an ionic form, makes it a powerful ingredient with long reaching beneficial effects.

According to Global Organics CEO, Luke Blotsky: "Fulvic acid is a compound that is essential to the well-being of cellular life. It is highly bioavailable with the ability to penetrate cell membranes so that all the nutrients can enter the cells within our bodies."

Additional benefits IoniCell® for Women include:

Protects against cellular damage, a major cause of ageing of the body and its glands including skin

Provides nutrients to each cell for energy production

Enhances nutrient absorption

As a powerful antioxidant, fulvic acid helps neutralize free radicals

Scavenges heavy metals and other toxins to remove these from the body.

Mineral BioSciences is a division of Global Organics, one of the largest producers of fulvic acid in the world.

IoniCell® for Women is sold in bottles of 60 capsules and is currently available on Amazon.com. In the coming months, IoniCell® for Women distribution will expand to local, regional and national retailers.

