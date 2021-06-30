ionir Accelerates DevOps Deployments 500x by Eliminating Data Wait Time

Between each stage of a DevOps pipeline, time is wasted while data is reassembled, copied, replicated, moved, and migrated. This adds dozens of painstaking hours per week in data wait time, slowing company growth, stalling digitalization, and reducing competitiveness. ionir speeds DevOps deployments, and ensures developer efficiency by eliminating these data bottlenecks. The result is faster time to market for new applications and features.

This solution enables DevOps engineers to further automate and orchestrate data operations. Now, rather than requesting data and waiting, developers can instantly access fresh data after destructive testing or instantly spin up copies of near-production data on remote worker nodes.

For developers and DevOps engineers, managers and directors looking to reduce data wait time and experience faster pipeline execution, ionir offers:

Faster deployments: ionir's Kubernetes Container-Native Storage eliminates the aforementioned gaps by moving data instantly in space and time, enabling a 500x acceleration of deployments through the CI/CD pipeline. This is accomplished via continuous data protection, instant copy between clusters in 40 seconds or less, global deduplication and automated tiering.

ionir's Kubernetes Container-Native Storage eliminates the aforementioned gaps by moving data instantly in space and time, enabling a 500x acceleration of deployments through the CI/CD pipeline. This is accomplished via continuous data protection, instant copy between clusters in 40 seconds or less, global deduplication and automated tiering. Improved data mobility: With ionir, data is available within seconds, where and as needed. Up to 42 hours are eliminated from each cycle. It also enables DevOps teams to access full copies of production data, version, refresh, and rebuild.

With ionir, data is available within seconds, where and as needed. Up to 42 hours are eliminated from each cycle. It also enables DevOps teams to access full copies of production data, version, refresh, and rebuild. Rapid clean-up and sharing: DevOps teams can clean up post-testing and share data across teams in just seconds.

Jacob Cherian, CEO, ionir, said: "The whole point of DevOps is to enable rapid iteration, yet the model falls apart when it comes to moving data through the pipeline. Our Kubernetes-based container-native storage and data management solution enables truly continuous integration and delivery, allowing organizations to quickly make the changes that serve their customers and provide market differentiation."

ionir is a software-only solution available for free access here

About ionir

ionir's container-native storage and data management platform for Kubernetes combines high-performance, software-defined storage and data management with data mobility to enable customers to build a single data cloud for their applications across all their infrastructure, anywhere. ionir is backed by leading international VC funds Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP) and C5 Capital, among others. For more information, visit www.ionir.com .

Media Contact:

Corey Eldridge

831-440-2414

[email protected]

SOURCE ionir