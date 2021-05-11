ionir Extends Kubernetes-Native Storage Platform with Enterprise Data Services

NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ionir, a leader in container-native storage innovation, announced today the latest release of its Kubernetes-native storage platform, adding and extending critical data services required to ensure persistent data and to operate stateful applications in Kubernetes at enterprise scale. Additionally, the new release empowers full compatibility with Red Hat OpenShift and the Google Cloud Platform.

This release introduces clone to time via CSI integration, a capability that leverages ionir's patented core metadata management system. It gives customers the ability to instantly access data volumes as they existed at any previous point in time with one-second RPOs. No disruptive, time-consuming and expensive snapshot or backup is required. Now the Kubernetes container storage interface can simply request a volume from a specified time, and seconds later, a fully read/write-capable volume containing data as it existed at that exact requested moment is made available to Kubernetes applications. The capability is especially useful for recovering data in the event of ransomware, corruption or other data loss. Additionally, this functionality streamlines the AppDev pipeline – offering consistent test data across all stages of the pipeline – resulting in simplified workflows, increased productivity, and reduced time to market for new application capabilities.

Managing data within Kubernetes becomes more complex as workloads increase. According to a new report from The Evaluator Group, "To host stateful applications such as databases deployed on containers, persistent storage must be provided. And if they are enterprise applications, they require the same enterprise storage features as applications running on VMs and bare metal." The ionir platform provides this data services layer specifically for Kubernetes. The Kubernetes-native data services platform offers persistence, protection, replication, global deduplication, compression and other data services that are required to effectively scale enterprise apps in Kubernetes.

Additionally, the release offers the following new capabilities:

CSI integration: Allows standard Kubernetes management functions to manage the process of bookmarking specific points in time, and accessing point-in-time data copies using ionir's 1-second RPO continuous data protection services.

OpenShift support: ionir recently announced that it has achieved full operator certification for Red Hat OpenShift, a comprehensive enterprise Kubernetes and containers application platform.

Google Cloud support: Supported and validated running on Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Customers can rely on ionir for persistent data in GCP clusters.

Multicloud instant copy: Supports instant copy of persistent volumes between private cloud, AWS, and GCP.

Hotspot rebalancing across storage media: Automation improves elasticity and scalability, and spreads data over storage media to eliminate hotspots in the cluster.

Generational rebuild: Speeds full recovery processes, and enables rolling upgrades.

Jacob Cherian, CEO, ionir, said: "Persistent data is a prevalent problem in Kubernetes, one that needs to be solved before customers can take full advantage of the benefits of Kubernetes' inherent agility, reduced operational complexity, and lower cost. ionir addresses this issue and more. Customers don't need to learn a new system because we plug right into the industry-standard Kubernetes paradigm. Everything that Kubernetes supports, we support. And we have additional, exclusive functionality that Kubernetes doesn't support yet, such as instant copy of volumes across clusters and over distance. We continue to surprise and delight our customers by making their Kubernetes environments safer, simpler, and more agile."

ionir is hosting a webinar with GigaOm Research on May 13, titled, "The What, Why, and How of Kubernetes Data Storage." To attend, register online at: https://bit.ly/3tnPIeZ

About ionir

ionir's cloud-native storage and data management platform for Kubernetes combines high-performance, software-defined, container-native storage and data management with data mobility to enable customers to build a single data cloud for their applications across all their infrastructure, anywhere. ionir is backed by leading international VC funds Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP) and C5 Capital, among others. For more information, visit www.ionir.com

Media Contact:

Corey Eldridge

831-440-2414

[email protected]

SOURCE ionir

Related Links

http://www.ionir.com

