Ionis and Genuity Science announce agreement designed to rapidly translate genomic insights into therapeutics

Genuity Science's approach combines high-quality, whole-genome sequence and deep phenotype data resulting in better definition of the underlying disease mechanisms. This approach, when coupled with Ionis' proprietary antisense technology, has the potential to significantly expedite the drug development process through a more direct translation of targets into therapeutics.

Under terms of the multi-year collaboration, Genuity Science will receive a combination of upfront payments and development milestones, plus product royalties.

"Ionis' financial strength and the success of our validated antisense technology have positioned us to invest in new technologies that enhance our R&D capabilities," said Brett P. Monia, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Ionis. "The collaboration with Genuity Science gives us the potential to significantly increase our discovery opportunities and better understand the complexities of human diseases based on genetics."

"We are excited to collaborate with an innovative company like Ionis," said Rob Brainin, chief executive officer of Genuity Science. "Combining the scale and depth of our datasets and our analytical expertise with Ionis' pioneering antisense technology can more rapidly translate information into insights with potential to deliver breakthrough therapies to even more patients who need them."

About Genuity Science

Genuity Science is a data sourcing, analytics and insights organization headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, with offices in Dublin, Ireland and Reykjavik, Iceland. Genuity Science partners with global biopharma companies to offer deep end-to-end discovery services aimed at catalyzing precision health and improving the quality of life for patients around the world. Services include population-scale, disease-specific data sourcing, high-quality sequencing, robust statistical analysis and software tools for analyzing large datasets and artificial intelligence (AI). The company operates advanced CAP-accredited, CLIA-certified genomics laboratories in Woburn, Massachusetts, USA and in Dublin, Ireland and is deeply committed to data stewardship and data governance across its global offices. For more information, see www.genuitysci.com.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

As the leader in RNA-targeted drug discovery and development, Ionis has created an efficient, broadly applicable, drug discovery platform called antisense technology that can treat diseases where no other therapeutic approaches have proven effective. Our drug discovery platform has served as a springboard for actionable promise and realized hope for patients with unmet needs. We created the first and only approved treatment for all patients, children and adults with spinal muscular atrophy as well as the world's first RNA-targeted therapeutic approved for the treatment of polyneuropathy in adults with hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis. Our sights are set on all the patients we have yet to reach with a pipeline of more than 40 novel medicines designed to potentially treat a broad range of disease, including neurological, cardiovascular, infectious, and pulmonary diseases.

