Ionis announces the appointment of Michael Yang to Board of Directors

News provided by

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

14 Dec, 2023, 16:05 ET

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) today announced the appointment of Michael Yang, an experienced biopharmaceutical executive, to the Ionis Board of Directors. Mr. Yang's appointment expands the total number of Ionis Board members to 10.

Mr. Yang has more than 20 years of broad senior level leadership experience in biotech, pharmaceutical and medical device companies, where he launched new platforms, expanded global revenues and diversified product lines. He most recently served as President, Chief Executive Officer and Board member of ViaCyte, which was acquired by Vertex in 2022. Prior to ViaCyte, Mr. Yang was Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Acadia Pharmaceuticals from 2017 to 2021. During his tenure, Acadia transformed the standard of care for patients with Parkinson's disease psychosis. Prior to Acadia, Mr. Yang was President of Janssen Biotech Inc., where he was responsible for building Janssen's U.S. immunology business, generating more than $8 billion in annual revenues.

"We are thrilled for Michael to join the Board as he adds deep biopharmaceutical leadership experience, particularly important as Ionis is poised to enter its next phase of growth," said Joseph Loscalzo, M.D., Ph.D., chairman of the Ionis Board of Directors. "Michael's commercial experience launching innovative medicines for patients in need will be highly complementary to the strong science and business expertise on the Board. We welcome his guidance and insights."

"I have known Michael for many years and have always appreciated his wide-ranging experience in both rare and common diseases as well as the strong patient focus he brings to our industry," said Brett P. Monia, Ph.D., Ionis' chief executive officer. "We are thrilled to have him as part of the Board and the Ionis team looks forward to working with him." 

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

For more than 30 years, Ionis has been a leader in RNA-targeted therapy, pioneering new markets and changing standards of care. Ionis currently has four marketed medicines and a promising late-stage pipeline highlighted by cardiovascular and neurological franchises. Our scientific innovation began and continues with the knowledge that sick people depend on us, which fuels our vision to become the leader in genetic medicine, utilizing a multi-platform approach to discover, develop and deliver life-transforming therapies.

To learn more about Ionis visit www.ionispharma.com and follow us on Twitter @ionispharma.

Ionis' Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding Ionis' business, and the therapeutic and commercial potential of Ionis' technologies, and other products in development. Any statement describing Ionis' goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions, or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those related to our commercial products and the medicines in our pipeline, and particularly those inherent in the process of discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, and in the endeavor of building a business around such medicines. Ionis' forward-looking statements also involve assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove correct, could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although Ionis' forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by Ionis. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These and other risks concerning Ionis' programs are described in additional detail in Ionis' annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, and most recent Form 10-Q, which are on file with the SEC. Copies of these and other documents are available at www.ionispharma.com.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals® is a registered trademark of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

SOURCE Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Also from this source

Ionis shares positive clinical update from ongoing trial of ION582 for Angelman syndrome

Ionis shares positive clinical update from ongoing trial of ION582 for Angelman syndrome

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) today announced the completion of enrollment and positive preliminary findings from Part 1 of the ongoing...
Ionis presents positive two-year results from the Phase 2 open label extension study of donidalorsen in patients with hereditary angioedema

Ionis presents positive two-year results from the Phase 2 open label extension study of donidalorsen in patients with hereditary angioedema

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) today announced positive results from an ongoing Phase 2 open-label extension (OLE) study evaluating the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.