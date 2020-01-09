Ionis appoints Onaiza Cadoret-Manier as chief corporate development and commercial officer

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS), the leader in RNA-targeted therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Onaiza Cadoret-Manier as chief corporate development and commercial officer reporting to Brett P. Monia, Ph.D., chief executive officer. In this newly created role, Ms. Cadoret-Manier will serve as a member of Ionis' executive leadership team and be responsible for corporate strategy, commercialization, and operational leadership.

Ms. Cadoret-Manier is a proven senior leader and life sciences industry veteran with 30 years of experience driving growth for start-up to Fortune 500 companies. She has led global franchises with responsibility for product planning and commercialization through all phases of the product life cycle and across multiple disease areas.

"Ms. Cadoret-Manier's appointment is a very significant addition to the Ionis leadership team. Her years of diverse experience and success are ideal as we work towards new areas of corporate growth and investment," said Dr. Monia. "I'm positive that her strength in commercialization and strategic planning will prove to be invaluable and play an important part in shaping the next chapter for Ionis."

"I am thrilled to join Ionis during this transformative and exciting time in its history," said Ms. Cadoret-Manier. "I look forward to collaborating with Dr. Monia and the rest of Ionis' talented team to develop and implement innovative approaches that will continue to build upon the company's success in realizing hope for patients with unmet needs."

Before joining Ionis, Ms. Cadoret-Manier was the chief commercial officer for Grail Biosciences, an early detection genomics company, where she developed the commercial strategy and business model. Prior to Grail, she was vice president of the Respiratory Franchise at Genentech, where she built and managed a team of more than 400 employees responsible for successfully commercializing medicines that generated approximately $3 billion in revenue. Ms. Cadoret-Manier also has held multiple senior management positions overseeing corporate strategy, alliances, and marketing and sales for numerous disease areas for Genentech, Pfizer and Amylin Pharmaceuticals. She has an MBA from the University of Chicago and a bachelor's degree in economics from Queens College.

ABOUT IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

As the leader in RNA-targeted drug discovery and development, Ionis has created an efficient, broadly applicable, drug discovery platform called antisense technology that can treat diseases where no other therapeutic approaches have proven effective. Our drug discovery platform has served as a springboard for actionable promise and realized hope for patients with unmet needs. We created the first and only approved treatment for children and adults with spinal muscular atrophy as well as the world's first RNA-targeted therapeutic approved for the treatment of polyneuropathy in adults with hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis. Our sights are set on all the patients we have yet to reach with a pipeline of more than 40 novel medicines designed to treat a broad range of diseases including cardiovascular diseases, neurological diseases, infectious diseases, pulmonary diseases and cancer.

To learn more about Ionis visit www.ionispharma.com and follow us on twitter @ionispharma.

SOURCE Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.ionispharma.com

