Ionis Chairman and CEO Stanley T. Crooke, M.D., Ph.D. to receive Massry Prize for contributions to biomedical sciences

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS), the leader in RNA-targeted therapeutics, announced today that Ionis' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Stanley T. Crooke, M.D., Ph.D., is one of two scientists to be awarded the 2019 Massry Prize. Dr. Crooke, who founded Ionis 30 years ago to create a radically different drug discovery platform, was recognized by the Massry Foundation for his pioneering work to establish an entirely new chemical class of medicines, antisense oligonucleotides. Ionis' antisense technology has created the life-changing medicines SPINRAZA®, TEGSEDI® and WAYLIVRA® and a pipeline of more than 40 first-in-class or best-in-class therapies focused on rare and common diseases.

"I am deeply honored to accept the Massry Prize. This award is positive affirmation of the perseverance and commitment that we at Ionis have to advancing science and to delivering transformative medicines to the patients who depend on us," said Dr. Crooke.

The Meira and Shaul G. Massry Foundation established the Massry Prize in 1996 to recognize outstanding contributions to the biomedical sciences and the advancement of health. Founded by Dr. Shaul Massry, professor emeritus of medicine at the Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California, the nonprofit foundation promotes education and research in nephrology, physiology, and related fields. In addition to a substantial monetary award, prize laureates also participate in the Massry Lectures, held at the University of Southern California and the University of California-Los Angeles.

More than a third of Massry Prize recipients (17) have also won the Nobel Prize. The 2019 Massry Prize will be awarded on Saturday, Oct. 26, at a ceremony in the Council Chambers of the City of Beverly Hills in the presence of the mayor of Beverly Hills and the deans of the Schools of Medicine of USC and UCLA.

