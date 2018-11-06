Ionis Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS), the leader in antisense therapeutics, today announced that management will present a company overview at the following investor conferences:

Stifel 2018 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 14, 2018 in New York ;

in ; 30 th Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 28, 2018 in New York, NY ;

Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 28, 2018 in ; 2018 Citi Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 in New York, NY ; and

in ; and BMO Prescription for Success Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 12, 2018 in New York, NY .

The above listed dates are subject to change. Details on presentation times or changes to presentation dates can be found on the Company's website. Please check www.ionispharma.com for the latest information.

A live webcast of the presentations will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Ionis website. The replays will be available within 48 hours and will be archived for a limited time.

ABOUT IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

As the leader in RNA-targeted drug discovery and development, Ionis has created an efficient, broadly applicable, proprietary antisense technology platform with the potential to treat diseases where no other therapeutic approaches have proven effective. Our drug discovery platform has served as a springboard for actionable promise and realized hope for patients with unmet needs – such as children and adults with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). We created SPINRAZA® (nusinersen)* and are proud to have brought new hope to the SMA community by developing the first and only approved treatment for this disease.

Our sights are set on all the patients we have yet to reach with a pipeline of more than 40 drugs with the potential to treat patients with cardiovascular disease, rare diseases, neurological diseases, infectious diseases and cancer. We created TEGSEDI™ (inotersen) the world's first RNA-targeted therapeutic approved for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR) in adult patients that our affiliate Akcea Therapeutics is commercializing. Together with Akcea, we are also bringing new medicines to patients with cardiometabolic lipid disorders.

To learn more about Ionis follow us on twitter @ionispharma or visit http://ir.ionispharma.com/.

*Spinraza is marketed by Biogen.

IONIS' FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding Ionis' business, and the therapeutic and commercial potential of SPINRAZA®, TEGSEDI™ (inotersen), WAYLIVRA™ (volanesorsen) and Ionis' technologies and products in development, including the business of Akcea Therapeutics, Inc., Ionis' majority owned affiliate. Any statement describing Ionis' goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, particularly those inherent in the process of discovering, developing and commercializing drugs that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, and in the endeavor of building a business around such drugs. Ionis' forward-looking statements also involve assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove correct, could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although Ionis' forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by Ionis. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These and other risks concerning Ionis' programs are described in additional detail in Ionis' annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and most recent Form 10-Q quarterly filing, which are on file with the SEC. Copies of these and other documents are available from the Company.

