Ionis to hold virtual investor day event

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) announced today that it will host a live investor day webcast on Monday, December 7th at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to provide an overview of its commercial strategy, key opportunities in its cardiovascular and neurological franchises and recent technology advances. The approximately 3-hour webcast will include presentations from Brett P. Monia, Ph.D., chief executive officer; Sam Tsimikas, M.D., senior vice president, global cardiovascular development; C. Frank Bennett, Ph.D., chief scientific officer; Onaiza Cadoret, chief corporate development and commercial officer; Beth Hougen, chief financial officer; and Eric Swayze, Ph.D., executive vice president, research. The agenda for the webcast will be as follows:

Welcome and introductions Wade Walke Where we are today Brett Monia Key commercial opportunities in Ionis' cardiovascular franchise Sam Tsimikas Key commercial opportunities in Ionis' neurological franchise Frank Bennett Commercial strategy Onaiza Cadoret Valuing Ionis' pipeline Beth Hougen Increasing our leadership position in RNA-targeted therapeutics Eric Swayze 2021 and beyond Brett Monia Q&A All

Interested parties may access the webcast at www.ionispharma.com. A webcast replay will be available for a limited time at the same address.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

As the leader in RNA-targeted drug discovery and development, Ionis has created an efficient, broadly applicable, drug discovery platform called antisense technology that can treat diseases where no other therapeutic approaches have proven effective. Our drug discovery platform has served as a springboard for actionable promise and realized hope for patients with unmet needs. We created the first and only approved treatment for children and adults with spinal muscular atrophy as well as the world's first RNA-targeted therapeutic approved for the treatment of polyneuropathy in adults with hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis. Our sights are set on all the patients we have yet to reach with a pipeline of more than 40 novel medicines designed to potentially treat a broad range of disease, including neurological, cardio-renal, metabolic, infectious, and pulmonary diseases.

To learn more about Ionis visit www.ionispharma.com and follow us on twitter @ionispharma.

