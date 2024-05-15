Ionis to host 2024 virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders

May 15, 2024, 07:05 ET
CARLSBAD, Calif., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) today announced that management will conduct its 2024 virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders followed by a general corporate update on Thursday, June 6, 2024.
The agenda for the event is as follows:
- 5:00 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. PT) – Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders
- All stockholders of record at the close of business on April 8, 2024, are invited to participate in the virtual Annual Meeting webcast, which will be broadcast live at http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/IONS2024.
- Stockholders of record will receive an official proxy card from their brokerage firm. Each proxy card contains a 16-digit control number required to log-in, vote and submit questions during the webcast.
- Ionis does not provide proxy cards or have access to proxy card information, including 16-digit control numbers. For help obtaining a proxy card or to locate their control number or for instructions to access the webcast, stockholders of record should contact their brokerage firm before Thursday, May 23.
- A help line will be available on the registration page of the live webcast for participants requiring technical assistance in accessing or participating during the live event. There will not be a replay of this session.
- 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT) – Virtual corporate update
- Brett P. Monia, Ph.D., Ionis' chief executive officer, will provide a general corporate update followed by a question-and-answer session.
- All interested parties may access the webcast live at https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1659973&tp_key=9ca016319a. An archived replay of the webcast will be posted for a limited time following the meeting at that same address.
- Questions for management may be submitted in advance of the webcast and will be addressed during the question-and-answer portion of the webcast. Please submit questions via email to [email protected] by Tuesday, June 4. Questions not addressed during the webcast will be answered by email following the meeting.
About Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
For three decades, Ionis has invented medicines that bring better futures to people with serious diseases. Ionis currently has five marketed medicines and a leading pipeline in neurology, cardiology, and other areas of high patient need. As the pioneer in RNA-targeted medicines, Ionis continues to drive innovation in RNA therapies in addition to advancing new approaches in gene editing. A deep understanding of disease biology and industry-leading technology propels our work, coupled with a passion and urgency to deliver life-changing advances for patients. To learn more about Ionis, visit Ionispharma.com and follow us on X (Twitter) and LinkedIn.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Investor Contact:
D. Wade Walke, Ph.D. – [email protected] – 760-603-2331
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Media Contact:
Hayley Soffer – [email protected] – 760-603-4679
SOURCE Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
