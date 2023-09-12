Ionis to host investor and analyst day event

  • Ionis Innovation Day: Discovering, Developing and Delivering Transformational Medicines
  • Presentations by key members of Ionis leadership and notable KOLs

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) announced today that it will host an investor and analyst day on Wednesday, October 4. The event will take place at the Westin New York Grand Central from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time and will also be webcast. The agenda will include presentations by members of the Ionis management team and the following notable key opinion leaders:

  • Henry N. Ginsberg, M.D., Irving professor of medicine, Vagelo College of Physicians and Surgeons, Columbia University; and
  • Raffi Tachdjian, M.D., MPH, FAAAAI, FACAAI, associate clinical professor of medicine and pediatrics, UCLA School of Medicine, and chief, division of allergy & immunology, Providence St. John Medical Center.  

Please click here to register for the event. Webcast participants may submit questions via email at [email protected]. Questions must be received by October 2 to be addressed during the live event. A webcast replay will be available within 48 hours after the event at https://ir.ionispharma.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
For more than 30 years, Ionis has been a leader in RNA-targeted therapy, pioneering new markets and changing standards of care. Ionis currently has four marketed medicines and a promising late-stage pipeline highlighted by cardiovascular and neurological franchises. Our scientific innovation began and continues with the knowledge that sick people depend on us, which fuels our vision to become the leader in genetic medicine, utilizing a multi-platform approach to discover, develop and deliver life-transforming therapies.

To learn more about Ionis visit www.ionispharma.com and follow us on Twitter @ionispharma.

