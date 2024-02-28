Ionis to present at upcoming investor conferences

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

28 Feb, 2024, 07:05 ET

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) today announced that management will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:

  • TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 5, 2024
  • Stifel 2024 Virtual CNS Days on Wednesday, March 20, 2024

A live webcast of these presentations can be accessed on the Investors & Media section of the Ionis website at https://ir.ionispharma.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events. Replays will be available on the Ionis website within 48 hours and will be archived for a limited time.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals
For three decades, Ionis has invented medicines that bring better futures to people with serious diseases. Ionis currently has five marketed medicines and a leading pipeline in neurology, cardiology, and other areas of high patient need. As the pioneer in RNA-targeted medicines, Ionis continues to drive innovation in RNA therapies in addition to advancing new approaches in gene editing. A deep understanding of disease biology and industry-leading technology propels our work, coupled with a passion and urgency to deliver life-changing advances for patients. To learn more about Ionis, visit Ionispharma.com and follow us on X (Twitter) and LinkedIn.

