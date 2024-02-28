Ionis to present at upcoming investor conferences

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) today announced that management will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:

TD Cowen 44 th Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Annual Health Care Conference on Stifel 2024 Virtual CNS Days on Wednesday, March 20, 2024

A live webcast of these presentations can be accessed on the Investors & Media section of the Ionis website at https://ir.ionispharma.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events. Replays will be available on the Ionis website within 48 hours and will be archived for a limited time.

