Ionis to present at upcoming investor conferences

News provided by

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Aug 28, 2024, 07:05 ET

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) today announced that management will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:

  • 2024 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 4, 2024
  • Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 5, 2024

A live webcast of these presentations can be accessed on the Investors & Media section of the Ionis website at https://ir.ionis.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events. A replay will be available on the Ionis website within 48 hours and will be archived for a limited time.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals
For three decades, Ionis has invented medicines that bring better futures to people with serious diseases. Ionis currently has five marketed medicines and a leading pipeline in neurology, cardiology, and other areas of high patient need. As the pioneer in RNA-targeted medicines, Ionis continues to drive innovation in RNA therapies in addition to advancing new approaches in gene editing. A deep understanding of disease biology and industry-leading technology propels our work, coupled with a passion and urgency to deliver life-changing advances for patients.

To learn more about Ionis, visit Ionis.com and follow us on X (Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Investor Contact:
D. Wade Walke, Ph.D. – [email protected] – 760-603-2331

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Media Contact:
Hayley Soffer[email protected] – 760-603-4679

SOURCE Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Also from this source

Ionis reports second quarter 2024 financial results

Ionis reports second quarter 2024 financial results

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) (the "Company"), today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2024. "Over the first half of...
Ionis announces positive detailed results from the HALOS Study of ION582 in people with Angelman syndrome

Ionis announces positive detailed results from the HALOS Study of ION582 in people with Angelman syndrome

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) today announced positive results from the completed multiple ascending dose (MAD) portion of the Phase 1/2 ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics