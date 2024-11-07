Ionis to present at upcoming investor conferences

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Nov 07, 2024, 07:05 ET

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) today announced that management will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:

  • Guggenheim's Inaugural Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 13, 2024
  • UBS Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 13, 2024
  • Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference on Monday, November 18, 2024
  • Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 20, 2024
  • Citi's 2024 Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 3, 2024
  • Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 4, 2024

A live webcast of these presentations can be accessed on the Investors & Media section of the Ionis website at https://ir.ionis.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events. Replays will be available on the Ionis website within 48 hours and will be archived for a limited time.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals
For three decades, Ionis has invented medicines that bring better futures to people with serious diseases. Ionis currently has five marketed medicines and a leading pipeline in neurology, cardiology, and other areas of high patient need. As the pioneer in RNA-targeted medicines, Ionis continues to drive innovation in RNA therapies in addition to advancing new approaches in gene editing. A deep understanding of disease biology and industry-leading technology propels our work, coupled with a passion and urgency to deliver life-changing advances for patients.

To learn more about Ionis, visit Ionis.com and follow us on X (Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Investor Contact: 
D. Wade Walke, Ph.D. – [email protected] – 760-603-2331

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Media Contact:
Hayley Soffer[email protected] – 760-603-4679

