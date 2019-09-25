Ionis to receive the CLSA's 2019 Pantheon DiNA™ Award for Company of the Year

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS), the leader in RNA-targeted therapeutics, announced today that the California Life Sciences Association (CLSA), the trade association representing California's life sciences sector and its board of directors will honor Ionis with the 2019 Pantheon DiNA™ Award for Company of the Year. The award recognizes Ionis' ongoing commitment to growing the life sciences sector in Southern California and for achieving the approval and commercialization of SPINRAZA®, TEGSEDI® and WAYLIVRA® in major markets around the world. The award will be presented at CLSA's 16th Annual Pantheon DiNA™ Awards ceremony Nov. 15, in San Francisco, Calif.

"At Ionis, each of us comes to work every day with a singular mission: discovering novel and innovative therapies that can create futures for the sick people who depend on us. We are proud to be recognized by CLSA as company of the year, and we look forward to continuing to set an example for the life sciences industry here in California and around the world," said Stanley T. Crooke, M.D., Ph.D., chairman and chief executive officer of Ionis.

Informally referred to as the "Oscars" of California life sciences, CLSA's annual Pantheon Awards ceremony brings together 600-700 life science leaders to highlight the achievements and contributions of individuals and companies to the advancement of California's world-leading life sciences community. Each award is determined through a rigorous peer-driven process and approved by the CLSA executive committee.

"The recipients of the 2019 Pantheon DiNA™ Awards are some of California's most impactful innovators and entrepreneurs. Ionis is a preeminent example of a company that is making an incredible difference in the lives of patients around the world. In addition to three recently approved RNA-targeted medicines, the company has up to 10 therapies entering late-stage clinical development by the end of 2020, demonstrating Ionis' continued strength and presence for many years to come," said Mike Guerra, president and chief executive officer, California Life Sciences Association. "CLSA congratulates Ionis on being named Company of the Year, and we look forward to bringing California's life sciences sector together in celebration on Nov. 15 in San Francisco."

Visit www.clsapantheon.org for additional event and ticketing information.

ABOUT IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

As the leader in RNA-targeted drug discovery and development, Ionis has created an efficient, broadly applicable, drug discovery platform called antisense technology that can treat diseases where no other therapeutic approaches have proven effective. Our drug discovery platform has served as a springboard for actionable promise and realized hope for patients with unmet needs. We created the first and only approved treatment for both children and adults with spinal muscular atrophy as well as the world's first RNA-targeted therapeutic approved for the treatment of polyneuropathy in adults with hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis. Our sights are set on all the patients we have yet to reach with a pipeline of more than 40 novel medicines designed to treat a broad range of diseases including cardiovascular diseases, neurological diseases, infectious diseases, pulmonary diseases and cancer.

To learn more about Ionis visit www.ionispharma.com and follow us on twitter @ionispharma.

SOURCE Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ionispharma.com

