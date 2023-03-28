IONIX Named Leader in GigaOm Radar Report for Attack Surface Management

IONIX projected to be among the top 5 ASM vendors within 12 – 18 months

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IONIX , formerly Cyberpion, announced today that it has been named a leader and is projected to be among the top five Attack Surface Management vendors within the next 12 – 18 months, according to the GigaOm Radar Report for Attack Surface Management. The report cites IONIX's ASM platform as a fast mover and exceptional in several key criteria.

GigaOm Analyst, Chris Ray wrote, "This solution provides an end-to-end ASM solution that discovers broadly, identifies high-priority security issues and risky connections to external assets easily, applies automatic mitigation for specific exploitable risks, and offers converged DRP and soon PTaaS capabilities."

The GigaOm Radar Report analyzes 18 ASM tools based on market segments, deployment models, key criteria and evaluation metrics. The results of this analysis form the Radar chart based on technical capabilities and feature sets. The chart also projects each product's evolution within the next 12-18 months. IONIX is projected to be among the top five ASM vendors.

"The ASM market is experiencing tremendous growth in demand, which has triggered a 500% increase in vendors claiming to offer ASM capabilities. It's difficult for organizations to break through all the noise to understand the key players in this space," said Marc Gaffan, CEO, IONIX. "Knowing the rigor involved in creating the GigaOm Radar Report, it is reaffirming that our ASM solution ranked highly and is projected to continue its market leadership position as we continue to execute on our aggressive product roadmap over the next year."

According to the GigaOm Report, "IONIX, formerly Cyberpion, delivers a unique perspective on ASM with its extended coverage of external digital supply chain risks, integrations into open source intelligence sources and prioritization based on contextual awareness."

IONIX's platform continuously performs extended discovery and vulnerability assessments of internet-facing assets across direct third-party vendors and into organizations' supply chains, reaching far beyond the coverage of other security tools. IONIX reveals cyber risks and prevents threats across organizations' unknown attack surface and its uncontrolled digital supply chains to help enterprises reduce their attack surface with active protection of critical risks and actionable inventory of top vulnerabilities.

The solution leverages machine learning to discover and monitor every internet-facing asset and connection, delivering laser focus into the most critical risks to the business. IONIX then enables action by providing the tools to rapidly remediate exploitable threats and reduce attack surface risk. IONIX focuses on real risks by surfacing exploitable issues with large blast radius that require immediate attention. With less noise and fewer alerts, security teams can remediate what matters most, faster.

About IONIX

IONIX is the attack surface management solution that uses Connective Intelligence to shine a spotlight on exploitable risks across your real attack surface – and its digital supply chain. Only IONIX discovers and monitors every internet-facing asset and connection, delivers laser focus into the most important risks to your business, and provides the tools to rapidly remediate exploitable threats and reduce attack surface risk. Global leaders including Infosys, The Telegraph, Warner Music Group and E. ON depend on IONIX's machine learning-powered discovery engine, contextual risk assessment and prioritization, and end-to-end remediation workflows to go on the offensive in managing their complex and ever-changing attack surfaces. For more information visit www.ionix.io or connect with us on LinkedIn .

