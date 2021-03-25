Ionix Technology Inc. Announces 20 Million RMB Sale Order Will Be Obtained by Its Subsidiary Sijirun

LAS VEGAS, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCQB: IINX), ("Ionix Technology", "IINX" or "the Company"), a business aggregator in the fields of photoelectric display and smart energy, today announced at least 20 million RMB Lithium-ion Battery equipment order will be obtained by a fully owned subsidiary of Ionix Technology Inc., Sijirun (Yixing) Technology Limited, becoming a profit growing point of the company. The first batch order has been signed on 18th this month with a total purchase price of more than 7 million RMB.

Sijirun is a conspicuous component of Ionix's energy industry business chain which is an ecological and developing closed-loop. And it is also very important for the company's business in the fields of new energy intelligent manufacturing and intelligent equipment industry. High intelligence of the equipment is a guarantee of high stability and consistency for EV and Energy storage battery.

Mr. Li Cheng, the CEO, expressed the confidence that the sales from the intelligent equipment business will become the new profit growth point of the company. He said: "these orders are based on the huge market demand for high-end intelligent lithium-ion battery. They are the first two sale orders with more than 20 million RMB after Ionix decided to build a new energy industry chain by the merger and acquisition of new energy upstream and downstream enterprises, which has laid a solid foundation for future performance development. The fulfillment and the completion of the orders will bring positive cash flow for the company, and will have a positive impact on the company's performance, and also will inspire our confidence in merger and acquisition and development in the new energy industry chain."

To learn more, please visit our website: www.theiinx.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, and results of new business opportunities. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, such as the inherent uncertainties associated with new business opportunities and development stage companies. Ionix Technology assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements. Although Ionix Technology believes that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Investors should refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in Ionix Technology's annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOURCE Ionix Technology, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.theiinx.com

