Ionix Technology, Inc. Announces Increase in Product Output for Its Subsidiary Changchun Fangguan

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCQB: IINX), ("Ionix Technology", "IINX" or "the Company"), a business aggregator in photoelectric display and smart energy fields, today announced an increase in product output for its subsidiary Changchun Fangguan Photoelectric Display Technology Co., Ltd. ("Changchun Fangguan") in the past three months.

As of September 20, 2019, Changchun Fangguan has reached an average product output of more than 15 million RMB per month in July, August and September. The total product output of these three months increased 56.59%, compared to the total product output of 21.17 million RMB in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019, and increased 85.61% compared to the total product output of 17.86 million RMB in the first quarter of fiscal year 2019.

"Driven by the frequent upgrades of electronic devices such as ETC system, USB security key for banks and smartphones, the market demand for display screens grows constantly. Due to our technical strength and high quality of products, Changchun Fangguan received more production orders than the industry average," said Mr. Jialin Liang, director of IINX and general manager of Changchun Fangguan. "By expanding our market channel and proactively seizing market opportunities, we believe Changchun Fangguan can take advantage of the market trend and increase its market share in display screen industry."

About Ionix Technology, Inc.

Ionix Technology, Inc. is a holding company that is principally engaged in the photoelectric display and smart energy industries. The company has four operating subsidiaries: Changchun Fangguan Photoelectric Display Technology Co., Ltd, a company which specializes in developing, designing, producing, and selling TN and STN LCD, STN, CSTN, and TFT LCD modules as well as other related products; Shenzhen Baileqi Electronic Technology Co., Ltd, a company which specializes in LCD slicing, filling, researching and designing, manufacturing and selling of LCD Modules (LCM) and PCBs; Lisite Science Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., a company engaged in the production of intelligent electronic devices; and Dalian Shizhe New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., a company engaged in photovoltaic power generation, electric vehicles and charging piles with corresponding operation and maintenance and three dimensional parking. Currently, IINX has embarked on the layout of industrialization and marketization of front end materials and back end modules of liquid crystal displays and applications of flexible folding display technology by taking Changchun Fangguan and Shenzhen Baileqi as production bases, to seize the market share of OLED high technology.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.theiinx.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, and results of new business opportunities. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, such as the inherent uncertainties associated with new business opportunities and development stage companies. Ionix Technology assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements. Although Ionix Technology believes that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Investors should refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in Ionix Technology's annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

IR Contact:

Dragon Gate Investment Partners LLC

Tel: +1-646-801-2803

Email: iinx@dgipl.com

SOURCE Ionix Technology, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.theiinx.com/

