Ionix Technology, Inc. Announces New Board Appointments

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCQB: IINX), ("Ionix Technology", "IINX" or "the Company"), a business aggregator in photoelectric display and smart energy fields, today announced the resignation of Chunde Song from the Company's Board of Directors and the appointments of five new independent directors, all effective July 31, 2019. As a result of these changes, IINX's Board of Directors will expand to nine members in total, five of whom will be independent.

The new members of IINX Board are:

Mr. Saviano has more than 20 years of experience in finance, management and business development, which he achieved through his self-education and learning experience, including entrepreneurial start-ups in the real estate industries and energy sector. Since 2013, Mr. Saviano has served as the Chief Executive Officer of World Energy Asset Management, Inc., a developmental stage oil and gas company with a focus on well remediation and advanced new technologies in the petroleum industry. Also, since 2015, Mr. Saviano has served as the Chief Executive Officer of Infinity Fund LLC, a privately funded investment and debt solutions group that he founded.

Mr. Hui Zhang has over 20 years of experience as a certified public accountant. Since May 2009, he has served as vice director of Audit Department of Dalian Huarui Heavy Industry Group Co., Ltd. Also, since December 2002, he has served as the Chinese Certified Public Accountant (CICPA) in Liaoning Dongzheng Accounting Firm. Mr. Zhang holds his bachelor degree in accounting from Liaoning University, which he received in 1989.

Zhenyu Wang, has over 20 years of experience in the management and marketing. Since 2011, Mr. Wang has served as a project manager at LG Group, focusing in the overall operation of projects. From 1998 to 2011, Mr. Wang was engaged in marketing work for TCL. Mr. Wang graduated from Jiamusi University in 1998 with a bachelor degree in accounting.

Mr. Yongsheng Fu retired from his service in 2015. Prior to his retirement, from 1999 to 2015, he had been serving as vice director of Jiamusi Electric Heater Factory and was responsible for the production and operation of the factory. Mr. Fu graduated from Jiamusi University in 1982 with a bachelor degree in Economic Statistics.

Mr. Qinghua Shi has served as the Information Director in Zhongyi Trading Companysince since 2011. Prior to that position, from 2005 to 2011, he worked in the business planning department of Dalian Daxian Group Co., Ltd focusing on generating operation and procurement plans. Ms. Shi holds his bachelor degree in logistics management from Dalian Jiaotong University, which he received in 2000.

"We would like to extend our sincere appreciation to Chunde Song for his insight and contribution to IINX's Board," said Mr. Cheng Li, Chairman of IINX. "We are excited to welcome five new directors. Given the diverse backgrounds and impressive track-records of each of them, I am confident that their leadership will have a meaningful impact on IINX's future growth."

About Ionix Technology, Inc.

Ionix Technology, Inc. is a holding company that is principally engaged in the photoelectric display and smart energy industries. The company has four operating subsidiaries: Changchun Fangguan Photoelectric Display Technology Co., Ltd, a company which specializes in developing, designing, producing, and selling TN and STN LCD, STN, CSTN, and TFT LCD modules as well as other related products; Shenzhen Baileqi Electronic Technology Co., Ltd, a company which specializes in LCD slicing, filling, researching and designing, manufacturing and selling of LCD Modules (LCM) and PCBs; Lisite Science Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., a company engaged in the production of intelligent electronic devices; and Dalian Shizhe New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., a company engaged in photovoltaic power generation, electric vehicles and charging piles with corresponding operation and maintenance and three dimensional parking. Currently, IINX has embarked on the layout of industrialization and marketization of front end materials and back end modules of liquid crystal displays and applications of flexible folding display technology by taking Changchun Fangguan and Shenzhen Baileqi as production bases, to seize the market share of OLED high technology.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.theiinx.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, and results of new business opportunities. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, such as the inherent uncertainties associated with new business opportunities and development stage companies. Ionix Technology assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements. Although Ionix Technology believes that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Investors should refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in Ionix Technology's annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

IR Contact:

Dragon Gate Investment Partners LLC

Tel: +1(646)-801-2803

Email: iinx@dgipl.com

SOURCE Ionix Technology, Inc.

