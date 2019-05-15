Ionix Technology, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

LAS VEGAS, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCQB: IINX), ("Ionix Technology", "IINX" or "the Company"), a business aggregator in photoelectric display and smart energy fields, today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights:

Total revenues increased by 146% from the three months ended March 31, 2018 to three months ended March 31, 2019 .

to three months ended . Gross profit margin was 22% during the three months ended March 31, 2019 compared to 11% for the three months ended March 31 , 2018.

"The financial results for the third quarter 2019 demonstrate the benefits from our recent acquisition," said Mr. Yubao Liu, Chief Executive Officer of IINX. "Our gross profit margin grew to 22% during the three months ended March 31, 2019 compared to 11% for the three months ended March 31, 2018, driven primarily by the higher gross margin from the acquired operation of Fangguan Electronics."

Mr. Liu continued, "We are taking a persistent approach to build our business and continue to make investments in the fields of photoelectric display and smart energy. By integrating such operations we will gain competitive advantage and economic scale. The recent plan to accelerate investment in the OLED flexible screen market is a good example. We expect these efforts bring long-term growth for our shareholders."

Revenue

During the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, total revenue was $2,597,052 and $1,054,933, respectively. The total revenues increased by 146% from the three months ended March 31, 2018 to three months ended March 31, 2019.

During the nine months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, revenue was $7,417,488 and $2,187,418 respectively. The total revenues increased by 239% from the nine months ended March 31, 2018 to the nine months ended March 31, 2019.

The increase in revenue can be attributed to the expanded operations in the fields of LCD screens in the PRC by the acquisition of Fangguan Electronics in December 27, 2018.

Cost of Revenue

During the three months ended March 31, 2019, cost of revenue was $1,913,214 for non-related parties and $111,116 for related parties. In comparison, during the three months ended March 31, 2018, the cost of revenues was $38,725 for non-related parties and $906,924 for related parties. The total cost of revenues increased by 114% from the three months ended March 31, 2018 to three months ended March 31, 2019.

During the nine months ended March 31, 2019, cost of revenue was $2,955,038 for non-related parties and $3,305,275 for related parties. In comparison, during the nine months ended March 31, 2018, cost of revenue was $152,628 for non-related parties and $1,785,595 for related parties. The total cost of revenues increased by 223% from the nine months ended March 31, 2019 ended March 31, 2018 to nine months ended March 31, 2019.

The increase in cost of revenue was attributed to add additional revenue from operations in the fields of LCD screens in the PRC by the acquisition of Fangguan Electronics in December 27, 2018.

Gross Profit

During the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, gross profit was $572,722 and $109,284, respectively. Gross profit margin maintained at 22% during the three months ended March 31, 2019 as compared to 11% for the three months ended March 31, 2018. During the nine months ended March 31,2019 and 2018, gross profit was $1,157,175 and $249,195, respectively. Gross profit margin maintained at 16% for the nine months ended March 31, 2019 as compared to 11% for the nine months ended March 31, 2018.

The difference can be attributed to the fact that the LCD screen products manufactured and sold by Fangguan Electronics (which became a variable interest entity of the company on December 27, 2018) hold the higher gross margin (around 22%).

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

During the three months ended March 31, 2019, and 2018, general and administrative expenses were $550,965, and $57,927, respectively.

During the nine months ended March 31, 2019, and 2018, general and administrative expenses were $846,871 and $188,955, respectively.

The difference can be attributed to the depreciation and amortization expenses that incurred after Fangguan Electronics became a variable interest entity of the Company as of December 27, 2018.

Net Income

During the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, our net income was $21,064 compared with $45,160, respectively.

The difference can be attributed to more expenses incurred in connection with the acquisition of Fangguan Electronics on December 27, 2018.

During the nine months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, our net income was $205,071 compared with $44,670, respectively.

The difference can be attributed to increase in gross profits during the nine months ended March 31, 2019.

Cash and Financial Position

As of March 31, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $494,820, compared to $111,462 as of June 30, 2018. The Company had a working capital deficiency of $1,105,615 as of March 31, 2019 compared to working capital of $413.657 as of June 30, 2018.

Net cash used in operating activities was $900,588 for the nine months ended March 31, 2019, and net cash provided by operating activities was $106,547 for the nine months ended March 31, 2018.

About Ionix Technology, Inc.

Ionix Technology, Inc. is a holding company that is principally engaged in the photoelectric display and smart energy industries. The company has four operating subsidiaries: Changchun Fangguan Photoelectric Display Technology Co., Ltd, a company which specializes in developing, designing, producing, and selling TN and STN LCD, STN, CSTN, and TFT LCD modules as well as other related products; Shenzhen Baileqi Electronic Technology Co., Ltd, a company which specializes in LCD slicing, filling, researching and designing, manufacturing and selling of LCD Modules (LCM) and PCBs; Lisite Science Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., a company engaged in the production of intelligent electronic devices; and Dalian Shizhe New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., a company engaged in photo-voltaic power generation, electric vehicles and charging piles with corresponding operation and maintenance and three dimensional parking. Currently, IINX has embarked on the layout of industrialization and marketization of front end meterials and back end modules of flexible folding liquid crystal displays by taking Changchun Fangguan and Shenzhen Baileqi as production bases, to seize the market share of OLED high technology.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.iinx-tech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, and results of new business opportunities. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, such as the inherent uncertainties associated with new business opportunities and development stage companies. Ionix Technology assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements. Although Ionix Technology believes that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Investors should refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in Ionix Technology's annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

IONIX TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)



March 31, 2019

June 30, 2018 ASSETS









Current Assets:









Cash $ 494,820

$ 111,462 Notes receivable

14,900



- Accounts receivable - non-related parties

2,849,694



636,413 - related parties

140,306



119,543 Inventory

3,965,274



226,839 Advances to suppliers - non-related parties

158,965



3,164 - related parties

317,280



206,194 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

158,689



20,592 Total Current Assets

8,099,928



1,324,207











Property, plant and equipment, net

6,644,070



- Intangible assets, net

4,537,698



- Deferred tax assets

59,980



- Total Assets $ 19,341,676

$ 1,324,207











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current Liabilities:









Short-term bank loan $ 2,682,084

$ - Accounts payable - non-related parties

3,419,426



264,171 - related parties

-



248,543 Advance from customers

22,312



59,546 Due to related parties

2,793,610



212,557 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

288,111



125,733 Total Current Liabilities

9,205,543



910,550











Deferred tax liability

-



15,242 Total Liabilities

9,205,543



925,792











COMMITMENT AND CONTINGENCIES





















Stockholders' Equity:









Preferred stock, $.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized,

5,000,000 shares issued and outstanding

500



500 Common stock, $.0001 par value, 195,000,000 shares authorized,

114,003,000 and 99,003,000 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively

11,400



9,900 Additional paid in capital

9,707,485



237,246 Retained earnings

347,890



142,819 Accumulated other comprehensive income

36,473



7,950 Total Stockholders' Equity attributable to the Company

10,103,748



398,415 Noncontrolling interest

32,385



- Total Stockholders' Equity

10,136,133



398,415 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 19,341,676

$ 1,324,207

IONIX TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended



March 31,

March 31,



2019

2018

2019

2018



























Revenues - Non-related parties $ 2,597,052

$ 1,054,933

$ 7,301,591

$ 2,187,418

Revenues - Related parties

-



-



115,897



-

Total Revenues

2,597,052



1,054,933



7,417,488



2,187,418



























Cost of revenues - Non-related parties

1,913,214



38,725



2,955,038



152,628

- Related parties

111,116



906,924



3,305,275



1,785,595

Total Cost of Revenues

2,024,330



945,649



6,260,313



1,938,223



























Gross profit

572,722



109,284



1,157,175



249,195



























Operating expenses























Selling, general and administrative expense

550,965



57,927



846,871



188,955

Total operating expenses

550,965



57,927



846,871



188,955



























Income from operations

21,757



51,357



310,304



60,240



























Other income (expense):























Other income

50,736



-



68,424



-

Interest expense, net of interest income

(34,412)



-



(34,412)



-

Total other income

16,324



-



34,012



-



























Income before income tax provision

38,081



51,357



344,316



60,240

Income tax provision

17,017



6,197



139,245



15,570

Net income

21,064



45,160



205,071



44,670



























Other comprehensive income























Foreign currency translation adjustment

56,484



10,758



28,523



19,377

Comprehensive income $ 77,548

$ 55,918

$ 233,594

$ 64,047





















































Income Per Share - Basic and Diluted $ 0.00

$ 0.00

$ 0.00

$ 0.00

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - Basic and Diluted

114,003,000



99,003,000



104,148,985



99,003,000























































IONIX TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)







For the Nine Months Ended

March 31,

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 2019

2018

Net income

$ 205,071 $ 44,670

Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used

in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization



184,172

-

Deferred taxes



(15,732)

-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable - non related parties 593,935

250,770

Accounts receivable - related parties (22,607)

-

Inventory (774,776)

(96,298)

Advances to suppliers - non-related parties 13,826

122,315

Advances to suppliers - related parties (114,802)

(234,503)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets (75,559)

(10,570)

Accounts payable - non-related parties (645,258)

113,062

Accounts payable - related parties (198,782)

(67,397)

Advance from customers (61,014)

29,477

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 10,938

(44,979)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (900,588)

106,547











CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Other receivables -

153,292

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (38,375)

-

Cash received from acquisition 687,591

-

Net cash provided by investing activities 649,216

153,292











CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Notes receivable 54,451

-

Return of capital to non-controlling interests (58,155)

-

Proceeds from (repayment of) loans from related parties 591,766

(94,920)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 588,062

(94,920)











Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 46,668

18,676











Net increase in cash 383,358

183,595











Cash, beginning of period 111,462

186,767











Cash, end of period $ 494,820 $ 370,362











Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:







Cash paid for income tax $ 144,124 $ 10,484

Cash paid for interests $ 35,250 $ -











Non-cash investing activities







Issuance of 15,000,000 shares of common stock in exchange for 95.14%

ownership rights of a variable interest entity $ 5,000,000 $ -

Forgiveness of related party loan which converted to capital $ 4,471,739 $ -



