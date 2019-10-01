Ionix Technology, Inc. Reports 92% YoY Revenue Increase in Fiscal Year 2019

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCQB: IINX), ("Ionix Technology", "IINX" or "the Company"), a business aggregator in photoelectric display and smart energy fields, announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019.

Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Highlights:

Total revenues increased by 92 % from the year ended June 30, 2018 to year ended June 30, 2019 .

to year ended . Gross profit increased by 196% from the year ended June 30, 2018 to year ended June 30, 2019 .

to year ended . Gross profit margin maintained at 17.8% during the year ended June 30, 2019 as compared to 11.5% for the year ended June 30,2018 .

Fiscal Year 2019 and Recent Operational Highlights

On December 27 , 2018，IINX announced that it has entered into certain VIE Transaction Documents with certain shareholders of Changchun Fangguan Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. ("Fangguan Electronics"), a leading manufacturer in liquid crystal displays field. By entering into specific VIE Transaction Documents, IINX acquired the control of Fangguan Electronics.

, 2018，IINX announced that it has entered into certain VIE Transaction Documents with certain shareholders of Changchun Fangguan Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. ("Fangguan Electronics"), a leading manufacturer in liquid crystal displays field. By entering into specific VIE Transaction Documents, IINX acquired the control of Fangguan Electronics. As of September 20, 2019 , Fangguan Electronics has reached an average product output of more than RMB 15 million per month in July, August and September. The total product output of these three months increased 56.59%, compared to the total product output of RMB 21.17 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019, and increased 85.61% compared to the total product output of RMB 17.86 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2019.

, Fangguan Electronics has reached an average product output of more than per month in July, August and September. The total product output of these three months increased 56.59%, compared to the total product output of in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019, and increased 85.61% compared to the total product output of in the first quarter of fiscal year 2019. On September 23, 2019 , Shenzhen Baileqi Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. ("Baileqi"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of IINX, announced the official launch of three OLED module products.

"Fiscal 2019 was a year of significant accomplishments for IINX. We completed the acquisition of Fangguan Electronics and are taking concrete steps to gain market shares in the OLED market." said Mr. Cheng Li, Chairman of IINX. "Our gross profit margin maintained at 17.8% during the year ended June 30, 2019 as compared to 11.5% for the year ended June 30, 2018, mainly attribute to the higher gross margin from the acquired operation of Fangguan Electronics."

Mr. Li continued, "On the other side, our subsidiary Dalian Shizhe recently put two wind farm service vessels into operation, which is expected to bring in new revenue to the Company and expand our business outreach in the smart energy industry. This year we will continue expanding our business in OLED industry and smart energy field to increase shareholder value and move toward the sustainable profitability."

Revenue

During the year ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, total revenues was $ 12,348,492 and $6,422,807, respectively. The total revenues increased by 92 % from the year ended June 30, 2018 to year ended June 30, 2019.

The increase in revenues for the year ended June 30, 2019 compared to 2018 can be attributed to the Company's expanded operations in the fields of LCM (Liquid Crystal Module) in the PRC by the acquisition of Fangguan Electronics in December 27, 2018.

Cost of Revenue

During the year ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, the total cost of revenues was $ 10,153,217 and $5,681,912 respectively. The total cost of revenues increased by 79% from the year ended June 30, 2018 to year ended June 30, 2019.

The increase in cost of revenue for the year ended June 30, 2019 compared to 2018 was attributed to additional revenue from operations in the fields of LCM in the PRC by the acquisition of Fangguan Electronics in December 27, 2018.

Gross Profit

During the year ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, the gross profit was $ 2,195,275 and $740,895, respectively. The gross profit increased by 196% from the year ended June 30, 2018 to year ended June 30, 2019. Gross profit margin maintained at 17.8% during the year ended June 30, 2019 as compared to 11.5% for the year ended June 30, 2018.

The difference can be attributed to the fact that the LCM manufactured and sold by Fangguan Electronics (which became a variable interest entity of the Company on December 27, 2018) hold the higher gross margin (around 21%).

Operating Expenses

During the year ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, Operating expenses were $1,578,832 and $ 270,074, respectively.

The difference can be attributed to the depreciation and amortization expenses that incurred after Fangguan Electronics became a variable interest entity of the Company as of December 27, 2018 during the year ended June 30, 2019. Moreover, during this recent fiscal year, there was an additional Research and Development expense occur in comparison with the year ended June 30, 2018, which took a portion of approximately 20% of the total Operating Expenses.

Net Income

During the year ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, net income was $397,047 compared with $326,260 respectively.

The difference can be attributed to increase in gross profits during the year ended June 30, 2019.

Cash and Financial Position

As of June 30, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $509,615, compared to $111,462 as of June 30, 2018.

The Company had a working capital of $717,977 as of June 30, 2019 compared to working capital of $413,657 as of June 30,2018.

Net cash used in operating activities was $1,546,825 for the year ended June 30, 2019, and net cash used in operating activities was $114,613 for the year ended June 30, 2018.

During the years ended June 30,2019 and 2018, net cash provided by investing activities was $2,084,752 and $149,354 respectively. The change was mainly due to the cash provided by Fangguan Electronics whose acquisition was completed on December 27, 2018 which was partially offset by the increase in acquisition of property, plant and equipment outflows.

During the years ended June 30, 2019, the Company used $142,531 in cash for financing activities, which was due to the return of capital to the minority shareholder of Fangguan Electronics, the repayment of loans from related parties and increase in notes receivables outflows. During the year ended June 30, 2018, the Company used $113,036 in cash for financing activities, all of which was attributable to repayment of the related party loans.

About Ionix Technology, Inc.

Ionix Technology, Inc. is a holding company that is principally engaged in the photoelectric display and smart energy industries. The company has five operating subsidiaries: Changchun Fangguan Electronics Technology Co., Ltd, a company which has been focusing on R&D, manufacturing and marketing LCM and LCD. Changchun Fangguan Photoelectric Display Technology Co., Ltd, a company which specializes in developing, designing, and selling TN and STN LCD, STN, CSTN, and TFT LCD modules as well as other related products; Shenzhen Baileqi Electronic Technology Co., Ltd, a company which specializes in LCD slicing, filling, researching and designing, and selling of LCD Modules (LCM) and PCBs; Lisite Science Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., a company engaged in the marketing and selling of intelligent electronic devices; and Dalian Shizhe New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., a company engaged in the new energy support service, and operating the photovoltaic power generation, electric vehicles and charging piles with corresponding operation and maintenance and three dimensional parking. Currently, IINX has embarked on the layout of industrialization and marketization of front end materials and back end modules of liquid crystal displays and applications of flexible folding display technology by taking Fangguan Electronics as production bases, to seize the market share of OLED high technology.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.theiinx.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, and results of new business opportunities. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, such as the inherent uncertainties associated with new business opportunities and development stage companies. Ionix Technology assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements. Although Ionix Technology believes that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Investors should refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in Ionix Technology's annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

IR Contact:

Dragon Gate Investment Partners LLC

Tel: +1(646)-801-2803

Email: iinx@dgipl.com

IONIX TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018 ASSETS









Current Assets:









Cash $ 509,615

$ 111,462 Notes receivable

120,182



- Accounts receivable - non-related parties

3,639,030



636,413 - related parties

340,026



119,543 Inventory

3,379,146



226,839 Advances to suppliers - non-related parties

129,423



3,164 - related parties

269,498



206,194 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

269,495



20,592 Total Current Assets

8,656,415



1,324,207











Property, plant and equipment, net

7,508,637



- Intangible assets, net

1,496,399



- Deferred tax assets

54,361



- Total Assets $ 17,715,812

$ 1,324,207











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS'

EQUITY









Current Liabilities:









Short-term bank loan $ 2,618,296

$ - Accounts payable - non-related parties

2,732,327



264,171 - related parties

-



248,543 Advance from customers

114,158



59,546 Due to related parties

2,105,338



212,557 Accrued expenses and other current

liabilities

368,319



125,733 Total Current Liabilities

7,938,438



910,550











Deferred tax liability

-



15,242 Total Liabilities

7,938,438



925,792











COMMITMENT AND CONTINGENCIES





















Stockholders' Equity:









Preferred stock, $.0001 par value,

5,000,000 shares authorized, 5,000,000 shares issued and outstanding

500



500 Common stock, $.0001 par value,

195,000,000 shares authorized, 114,003,000 and 99,003,000 shares

issued and outstanding as of March 31,

2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively

11,400



9,900 Additional paid in capital

8,829,487



237,246 Retained earnings

539,866



142,819 Accumulated other comprehensive income

(45,840)



7,950 Total Stockholders' Equity attributable to

the Company

9,335,413



398,415 Noncontrolling interest

441,961



- Total Stockholders' Equity

9,777,374



398,415 Total Liabilities and Stockholders'

Equity $ 17,715,812

$ 1,324,207

IONIX TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



For the Years Ended



June 30,



2019

2018















Revenues $ 12,348,492

$ 6,422,807





-



-

Cost of revenues

10,153,217



5,681,912















Gross profit

2,195,275



740,895















Operating expenses











Selling, general and administrative expense

1,255,523



270,074

Research and development expense

323,309







Total operating expenses

1,578,832



270,074















Income from operations

616,443



470,821















Other income (expense):











Interest expense, net of interest income

(69,371)



-

Total other income (expense)

(69,371)



-















Income before income tax provision

547,072



470,821

Income tax provision

150,025



144,561

Net income

397,047



326,260















Other comprehensive income (loss)











Foreign currency translation adjustment

(53,790)



10,101

Comprehensive income $ 343,257

$ 336,361





























Income Per Share - Basic and Diluted $ 0.00

$ 0.00

Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding - Basic and Diluted

106,605,740



99,003,000































IONIX TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS







For the Years Ended June 30,



CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 2019

2018



Net income

$ 397,047 $ 326,260



Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization



372,896

-



Deferred taxes



(14,767)

15,062



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Accounts receivable - non related parties (106,621)

(333,204)



Accounts receivable - related parties (229,275)

(118,134)



Inventory (419,953)

(170,376)



Advances to suppliers - non-related parties 39,913

116,919



Advances to suppliers - related parties (72,405)

(203,764)



Prepaid expenses and other current assets (191,410)

(9,526)



Accounts payable - non-related parties (1,254,803)

163,543



Accounts payable - related parties (196,373)

83,870



Advance from customers 33,868

(14,486)



Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 95,058

29,223



Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (1,546,825)

(114,613)















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Other receivables -

149,354



Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (40,838)

-



Acquisition of intangible assets (1,670)







Cash received from acquisition 687,591

-



Cash received from subscription receivable in relation to

acquisition 1,439,669







Net cash provided by investing activities 2,084,752

149,354















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Notes receivable (53,865)

-



Return of capital (58,155)

-



Proceeds from (repayment of) loans from related parties (30,511)

(113,036)



Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (142,531)

(113,036)















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 2,757

2,990















Net increase in cash 398,153

(75,305)















Cash, beginning of period 111,462

186,767















Cash, end of period $ 509,615 $ 111,462















Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:









Cash paid for income tax $ 267,330 $ 44,712



Cash paid for interests $ 70,419 $ -















Non-cash investing activities









Issuance of 15,000,000 shares of common stock in exchange

for 95.14% ownership rights of a variable interest entity $ 8,651,896 $ -





























SOURCE Ionix Technology, Inc.

