Ionix Technology, Inc. Subsidiary Launches Three OLED Module Products

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCQB: IINX), ("Ionix Technology", "IINX" or "the Company"), a business aggregator in photoelectric display and smart energy fields, today announced the official launch of three OLED module products by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Shenzhen Baileqi Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. ("Baileqi")

OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode), also known as organic EL (organic electroluminescent) diode, is a light-emitting diode (LED) in which the emissive electroluminescent layer is a film of organic compound that emits light in response to an electric current. Display screens made of OLED are called organic light emitting diode display screens, or OLED display screens. Compared with traditional LCD screens, OLED display screens are lighter and more energy-efficient. OLED display screens also have higher brightness, better contrast, and can display deep black level. Foldable OLED display screens are used by manufacturers to create various electronic gadgets such as curved televisions and foldable smartphones.

To implement the company's strategic plan of the OLED market, Baileqi Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. introduced advanced OLED manufacturing processes and technology and conducted in-depth R& D and testing. During the past six months, Baileqi completed the modification of equipment, refined production process, quantified equipment stability and compatibility and improved quality control.

"As of this month, three OLED module products of Baileqi have been officially put on the market. These modules can be used in various electronic devices such as smartphones, portable GPS devices, handheld game consoles and smartwatches. With high product quality and good customer feedback, we expect a variety of OLED module-related products launch in the future," said Mr. Cheng Li, Chairman of IINX." The growing demand for flexible OLED display screens represents a new growth opportunity for Baileqi. We believe that the launch of the three new OLED modules is a key step for Baileqi to gain market shares from the competition."

About Ionix Technology, Inc.

Ionix Technology, Inc. is a holding company that is principally engaged in the photoelectric display and smart energy industries. The company has four operating subsidiaries: Changchun Fangguan Photoelectric Display Technology Co., Ltd, a company which specializes in developing, designing, producing, and selling TN and STN LCD, STN, CSTN, and TFT LCD modules as well as other related products; Shenzhen Baileqi Electronic Technology Co., Ltd, a company which specializes in LCD slicing, filling, researching and designing, manufacturing and selling of LCD Modules (LCM) and PCBs; Lisite Science Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., a company engaged in the production of intelligent electronic devices; and Dalian Shizhe New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., a company engaged in photovoltaic power generation, electric vehicles and charging piles with corresponding operation and maintenance and three dimensional parking. Currently, IINX has embarked on the layout of industrialization and marketization of front end materials and back end modules of liquid crystal displays and applications of flexible folding display technology by taking Changchun Fangguan and Shenzhen Baileqi as production bases, to seize the market share of OLED high technology.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.theiinx.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, and results of new business opportunities. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, such as the inherent uncertainties associated with new business opportunities and development stage companies. Ionix Technology assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements. Although Ionix Technology believes that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Investors should refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in Ionix Technology's annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

IR Contact:

Dragon Gate Investment Partners LLC

Tel: +1(646)-801-2803

Email: iinx@dgipl.com

SOURCE Ionix Technology, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.theiinx.com

