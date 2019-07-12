Ionix Technology, Inc. Successfully Held Its First Investor Day in Dalian and Changchun

LAS VEGAS, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCQB: IINX), ("Ionix Technology", "IINX" or "the Company"), a business aggregator in photoelectric display and smart energy fields, today announced that the Company organized a reverse roadshow held from June 18 to June 20, 2019. A group of prospective investors led by Lijie Zhu, Managing Director of Dragon Gate Investment Partners, visited the Company's headquarter in Dalian and its subsidiaries Dalian Shizhe New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. and Fangguan Photoelectric Display Technology Co., Ltd. ("Changchun Fangguan") in Changchun.

Mr. Yang Yan, Vice President of IINX, Mr. Long Xie, Assistant to the President of IINX, and Ms. Wenjuan Li, Director of Finance of IINX, attended the event. Each of them presented their expertise and contribution to the Company.

At Changchun Fangguan, Ms. Xuemei Jiang, Director of IINX, and Mr. Suyu Li, Chief Engineer of IINX, introduced the business lines and strategic plans and led a tour of the 5000 square meters of separated production workshop and 1700 square meters of quality control and testing studios.

Located in the south part of Changchun City, Changchun Fangguan Photoelectric Display Technology Co., Ltd. has 508 employees and a total area of 25,000 square meters, including an industry-leading production purification workshop covering 4,280 square meters. It can produce a variety of TN, STN liquid crystal display on a large scale, with an annual production capacity of 50,000 square meters of liquid crystal display. The COG, COB, TAB modules production lines of Changchun Fangguan are capable of producing various STN, CSTN, TFT liquid crystal display modules, and the annual production capacity of the modules reaches 20 million pieces. Since the establishment of Changchun Fangguan, it has been focusing on the development of liquid crystal display solutions, quality, and technology R & D, and gradually forming its own technological advantages and core competitiveness.

Suyu Li also provided a detailed introduction of the FOLED Display Module Project with an expected annual output of 1.5 million pieces. FOLED is a new flat panel display technology, which can achieve self-luminescence. It has the advantages of low driving voltage, high brightness, fast response, ultra-thin, flexible display and so on. OLED is also known as the revolutionary third-generation display technology in the world. The basic composition of FOLED is OLED display module, which is composed of OLED material, TFT substrate, polarizer and driving IC through the manufacturing process. It is also a necessary terminal supporting product for OLED display screen. Therefore, this product is not only one of the important fields of high-tech development in the future, but also a new economic growth point to promote the sustainable development of Ionix Technology, Inc. in the next five years.

"We always welcome prospective investors to visit our factories," said Mr. Cheng Li, Chairman of IINX. "By open the doors, we would like potential investors to see our efforts in building a long and trusting relationship and maximizing value for our shareholders. We are going to continue this effort to improve transparency in the future."

About Ionix Technology, Inc.

Ionix Technology, Inc. is a holding company that is principally engaged in the photoelectric display and smart energy industries. The company has four operating subsidiaries: Changchun Fangguan Photoelectric Display Technology Co., Ltd, a company which specializes in developing, designing, producing, and selling TN and STN LCD, STN, CSTN, and TFT LCD modules as well as other related products; Shenzhen Baileqi Electronic Technology Co., Ltd, a company which specializes in LCD slicing, filling, researching and designing, manufacturing and selling of LCD Modules (LCM) and PCBs; Lisite Science Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., a company engaged in the production of intelligent electronic devices; and Dalian Shizhe New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., a company engaged in photovoltaic power generation, electric vehicles and charging piles with corresponding operation and maintenance and three dimensional parking. Currently, IINX has embarked on the layout of industrialization and marketization of front end materials and back end modules of liquid crystal displays and applications of flexible folding display technology by taking Changchun Fangguan and Shenzhen Baileqi as production bases, to seize the market share of OLED high technology.

