ionlake, LLC Defeats Celltrust's Patent Infringement Lawsuit

ST. PAUL, Minn., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 4, 2023, a Minnesota federal jury issued a complete defense verdict in favor of ionlake, LLC, affirming that the company did not infringe plaintiff CellTrust's patents and that both CellTrust patents at issue in the lawsuit were invalid.

The case dates back to 2019 when CellTrust sued ionlake for patent infringement related to ionlakes's MyRepChat product. That product, a SMS communication platform, was the brainchild of Derrick Girard, a former financial professional who recognized a problem facing the financial services industry. He created the product to address security and compliance issues in client communications. In its lawsuit, CellTrust argued its patents covered products that send SMS/MMS/Voice communications to archivers to meet FINRA/SEC compliance requirements. After an eight-day trial and only two hours of deliberations, the jury found that ionlake did not infringe any of CellTrust's patents and that all the asserted claims in CellTrust's patents (9,775,012 and 10,778,837) were invalid.

"Securing this result is a significant victory for ionlake," said Derrick Girard, CEO of ionlake. "With this victory, the team can ensure that the MyRepChat product continues to lead the way in features and functionality."

ionlake is a Minnesota LLC created in 2006. In 2017, ionlake launched MyRepChat as a solution designed for the financial services industry and has changed the way financial advisors communicate and engage with clients.

