IONNA announces new partnership with Casey's

News provided byIONNA LLC
Oct 22, 2025, 08:00 ET
- IONNA increases number of bays in construction or beyond by over 100% in three months
- IONNA scales number of contracted bays by 20% since July
- IONNA continues to pair charging with driver-preferred amenities at its newest convenience store partner, Casey's
- First Rechargeries at Casey's to open by December
DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IONNA announced a new partnership today with Casey's, the nation's third largest convenience store and fifth largest pizza chain. Beginning this year, drivers can recharge their EVs with fast, reliable 400 kW power dispensers while enjoying the convenience, comfort, and community that make Casey's a trusted stop.
The number of Rechargeries at Casey's will expand, with both teams working together to scale the partnership. Eight locations have already broken ground in six states and are planned to open this year.
- Little Rock, Arkansas
- Vernon Hills, Illinois
- McHenry, Illinois
- Terre Haute, Indiana
- Parkville, Missouri
- Kearney, Missouri
- Blackwell, Oklahoma
- Waco, Texas
The addition of these Rechargeries brings IONNA's network to over 900 charging bays in construction or beyond, an over 100% increase in three months.
"This partnership with Casey's is key to expanding our presence in America's heartland — a region that embodies the spirit and tenor of IONNA's brand," said Seth Cutler, CEO of IONNA. "With a shared respect and commitment to delivering quality customer experience, we are pleased to add Casey's to our growing network of partners."
About IONNA
IONNA is a joint venture founded by eight of the world's biggest automakers, BMW, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis, and Toyota. Purpose-built to lead, innovate, create, and drive forward a redefinition of charging as an end-to-end integrated customer experience. Delivering this mission by developing and deploying a trailblazing nationwide network of charging stations with cutting-edge technology, retail integration, amenities, and unparalleled customer service. Enabling urban and long-distance EV mobility for all with over 30,000 ultra-fast and reliable charging points by 2030. IONNA will provide the coverage drivers need, the reliability they deserve, and the amenities they crave.
For more information, please visit https://ionna.com
Media Contact: [email protected]
SOURCE IONNA LLC
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article