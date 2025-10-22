IONNA announces new partnership with Casey's

IONNA increases number of bays in construction or beyond by over 100% in three months

IONNA scales number of contracted bays by 20% since July

IONNA continues to pair charging with driver-preferred amenities at its newest convenience store partner, Casey's

First Rechargeries at Casey's to open by December

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IONNA announced a new partnership today with Casey's, the nation's third largest convenience store and fifth largest pizza chain. Beginning this year, drivers can recharge their EVs with fast, reliable 400 kW power dispensers while enjoying the convenience, comfort, and community that make Casey's a trusted stop.

The number of Rechargeries at Casey's will expand, with both teams working together to scale the partnership. Eight locations have already broken ground in six states and are planned to open this year.

Image rendering of an IONNA Rechargery at Casey's.

Little Rock, Arkansas

Vernon Hills, Illinois

McHenry, Illinois

Terre Haute, Indiana

Parkville, Missouri

Kearney, Missouri

Blackwell, Oklahoma

Waco, Texas

The addition of these Rechargeries brings IONNA's network to over 900 charging bays in construction or beyond, an over 100% increase in three months.

"This partnership with Casey's is key to expanding our presence in America's heartland — a region that embodies the spirit and tenor of IONNA's brand," said Seth Cutler, CEO of IONNA. "With a shared respect and commitment to delivering quality customer experience, we are pleased to add Casey's to our growing network of partners."

About IONNA

IONNA is a joint venture founded by eight of the world's biggest automakers, BMW, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis, and Toyota. Purpose-built to lead, innovate, create, and drive forward a redefinition of charging as an end-to-end integrated customer experience. Delivering this mission by developing and deploying a trailblazing nationwide network of charging stations with cutting-edge technology, retail integration, amenities, and unparalleled customer service. Enabling urban and long-distance EV mobility for all with over 30,000 ultra-fast and reliable charging points by 2030. IONNA will provide the coverage drivers need, the reliability they deserve, and the amenities they crave.

For more information, please visit https://ionna.com

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE IONNA LLC